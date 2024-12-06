NFL Writer Makes Bold Wager On New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers' Future
There hasn’t been much to get excited about when it comes to the New York Jets during the 2024 season.
They have lost eight out of their last nine games, dropping their record to 3-9. Woefully short of expectations, major moves have already been made with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas both being fired.
The next big domino to fall for the franchise could be quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Owner Woody Johnson has reportedly wanted to make a change going all the way back to Week 4 following the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos. He lost faith in Rodgers being the guy to lead the team back to the postseason, and while he has walked those comments back somewhat recently, he may have been right.
The future Hall of Famer has not had the kind of positive impact the team was hoping for. His production is better than Zach Wilson’s over the last two years, but there is a real chance he loses more games than the 2021 No. 2 pick did in back-to-back seven-win campaigns.
When the Jets have needed him to step up the most, such as late in games with a chance to win, he has faltered.
It has raised questions about how long he will be the team’s starting quarterback.
Will New York keep him in place for the remainder of the regular season despite having nothing to play for, or will they rip the bandaid off and move on? If he isn’t benched at some point over the next five weeks, will he be back in 2025?
NFL writer Dan Graziano of ESPN certainly doesn’t think so. In a Week 14 latest buzz roundup done with Jeremy Fowler, Graziano made a bold wager when predicting how things will unfold for Gang Green.
“He has been the difference, but completely opposite of what they expected and hoped. The team is terrible. The team culture is either terrible or nonexistent. I still wouldn't be surprised to see the Jets bench him or move on before the end of this season. I'll eat one of my socks if Rodgers is starting for the Jets next season.”
That certainly sounds like someone who is confident in their sources and what they have heard that there will be a new quarterback leading the Jets offense next year.
It is easy to see why Graziano would make such a bold comment about the situation.
A new regime is going to be hired this offseason. How are you going to convince the top candidates to take the job if they are tied to a 41-year-old quarterback whose effectiveness on the field is declining?
Moving on from Rodgers and wiping the slate clean is the right way to go. Bring in a new head coach and general manager who get on the same page and can hopefully bring the team back to prominence.
The rebuild won’t be an easy one, but the franchise has to be near rock bottom if they aren’t already there.