Should the New York Jets Trade For an Elite Wide Receiver?
The New York Jets are preparing for the start of the 2024 season with high expectations for the franchise.
Last year, the Jets had a tough season, as they saw their newly acquired star quarterback have his season cut short in just the first game. Luckily for New York, Aaron Rodgers is back from the Achillies injury and has been able to go through an entire summer of workouts with the team.
Even though Rodgers didn’t play in the preseason for the Jets, he has seen a lot of reps in practices and joint scrimmage to help knock the rust off and get him ready for Week 1.
While Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback, he is over 40 years old now, and it’s hard to imagine him playing much longer in the NFL. For New York, they must know that they likely have a two-year window with Rodgers under center and must do all they can to capitalize on that.
Recently, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report spoke about why the Jets should go all-in and make a trade for Davante Adams.
“Jets receive: WR Davante Adams
Raiders receive: 2025 second-round pick, 2025 third-round pick”
“The New York Jets know they can't afford to squander what is left of Aaron Rodgers' career and their limited Super Bowl window. After losing the quarterback just a few snaps into the opener last year, it's more important than ever to go all-in and make the most out of his availability.
"Reuniting Rodgers with Davante Adams, his No. 1 target for much of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, would push the Jets over the edge and make their offense borderline unstoppable.”
The addition of Adams to the Jets would be a blockbuster move that would have a major impact on the AFC Conference. Adams is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in football, and he has had a ton of success with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers.
This offseason, the Jets did make a few moves to hopefully help their wide receiver corps, as they signed Mike Williams and drafted Malachi Corley. However, Adams is a difference maker on the offensive side of the ball and pairing him with Garrett Wilson would create the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.
If New York wants to go all-in on this year, making a move for Adams makes a lot of sense, as he could be the final piece of the puzzle.