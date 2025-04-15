Star Offensive Lineman Dubbed 'Best Fit' For Jets At Pick No. 7
The New York Jets need to hit a home run with their first-round pick this offseason.
The Jets have done a great job of turning their franchise around over the last few months. Cutting Aaron Rodgers and turning to Justin Fields is a step in the right direction. Hiring Aaron Glenn as head coach is another step in the right direction.
Now, the Jets need to nail their first-round pick and there are a few different prospects who would fit the Jets perfectly.
Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby recently called Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou one of the best fits for the Jets at pick No. 7.
"Membou is one of the top tackle prospects in this class thanks to his ideal size and elite play as both a pass protector and run blocker," Lazenby wrote. "The Jets need to add a right tackle specifically, after veteran Morgan Moses left in free agency.
"In 2024, Membou earned an elite 90.6 Pro Football Focus grade. The tackle played all but one of his 801 snaps at right tackle in 2024, and didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit. In New York, Membou could start at right tackle opposite 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu, giving the team an enviable young tackle duo."
Membou is one of the highest potential prospects in the entire draft. He's young, athletic, and explosive with the motor of a veteran. Drafting him would give the Jets somebody to start from day one across from 2024 first round pick, Olu Fashanu.
Protecting Fields is going to be a crucial piece of New York's success going forward. Drafting Membou with pick No. 7 would set the Jets' offense up for a lot of future success.
More NFL: Jets Would Steal 7-Time Pro Bowler From Hated Rival In Massive Trade Idea