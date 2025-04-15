Jets Would Steal 7-Time Pro Bowler From Hated Rival In Massive Trade Idea
The New York Jets need to add another cornerback or two this offseason. The team has Sauce Gardner at CB1, but they lost star defensive back D.J. Reed in free agency and didn't bring in the same level of talent as a replacement.
New York could look to the draft to find a solid replacement, but it could also turn to a blockbuster trade if the right defensive back is available.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Miami Dolphins and superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options for the star.
"The Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025," Rapoport wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "While there is no firm deadline on a possible trade, with the NFL Draft 9 days away, completing a trade prior to the draft would make sense — if only so Miami can use the pick or picks they would acquire for Ramsey."
It could be tough to convince the Dolphins to trade a superstar within the division, but when Miami is trying to get off Ramsey's monster contract, I'm leaning toward the Dolphins not really caring where he lands, as long as the they aren't the ones paying his contract.
The Jets could part ways with a draft pick or two in 2025 or 2026 in order to land Ramsey. As long as it's not the Jets' first-round selection, there shouldn't be any draft capital off-limits to bring the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Big Apple.
More NFL: Ex-Jets $45 Million Contract Dubbed 'Worst Of Offseason'