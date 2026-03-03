Jets $40M Investment on Chopping Block After Just 9 Games

Over the next few weeks we should start to get a better idea of what the New York Jets' plan at quarterback is going to be for the 2026 season.

The noise has been endless since the 2025 season ended. Tyrod Taylor is a free agent, Justin Fields was benched and Brady Cook isn't the answer. ESPN's Rich Cimini said "there's a sense" that New York will look to add two veteran quarterbacks. With free agency less than one week away from kicking off, we should start to see movement in the very near future. It'll be interesting to see how this impacts Fields. He is guaranteed $10 million in 2026. Do the Jets keep him around to compete for the No. 1 or No. 2 job? Do the Jets try to trade Fields? Do they simply cut him? Those decisions surely will be dictated by how the market shakes out.

There isn't a clear-cut deadline for a Fields decision, which is a luxury. While this is the case, Pro Football Focus did tab him as New York's top cut candidate.

The Jets QB room is something to watch

"New York Jets: QB Justin Fields," Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine wrote. "The Jets signed Justin Fields hoping that he could, at the very least, be a bridge starter to their next long-term quarterback. It took only nine starts to figure out that wouldn’t be the case. Fields’ 67.3 PFF grade was 30th out of 38 quarterbacks, and the former No. 11 pick recorded just 6.2 yards per pass attempt — the lowest of his career.

"A fresh start across the board is needed. Fields likely doesn’t have any trade suitors, so cutting him and taking on $22 million in dead money is the possible move. If the Jets wait until after June 1st, those cap savings go up to $10 million. Either way, Fields hits the open market once again."

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets last offseason but was benched after just nine starts.

This does seem to be the most likely path forward. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt also said the expectation is that Fields will be released at some point.

That very well may happen. But fortunately, the Jets don't have to make that decision yet because what if free agency opens and none of the top options want to come to town? Free agency opens on March 9. We should have a better understanding of the quarterback room shortly afterward.