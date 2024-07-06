The Media Needs to Cover This Story About Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers is constantly in the media. Usually, the coverage is not slanted towards giving him a positive look.
A clear point covering that statement is how the media covered his absence from the team's mandatory minicamp last month.
Rodgers chose to attend another trip that he had planned instead of a short minicamp. Even though the Jets were "on the same page" with Rodgers, the media ran with the story. Instantly, Rodgers was a selfish player who cared about nobody but himself.
It truly seems like the national media just waits for a negative story about the future Hall of Fame quarterback and then tries to spin it into something much bigger than it should be.
Now, there is a new story about the legendary quarterback that has come out. It isn't receiving nearly the attention that him missing minicamp did. But, it's a positive story and it should be receiving coverage.
Rodgers quietly made a $100,000 donation to wildfire victims in California. Over the years, he has been very giving to the cause. He was born in Butte County and wildfires have been ravaging that area.
Among the recipients of Rodgers' donation were the Oroville Church of the Nazarene and the American Red Cross.
Following his donation, the 40-year-old sueprstar quarterback made a statement, trying to draw attention to those in need.
“With the help of my friends at the North Valley Community Foundation, I will always be committed to helping my beloved Northern California home areas. My heart goes out to the families and communities affected, and we will be deploying funds immediately to help those in need.”
While it's easy to hate on the Jets' quarterback, he also deserves to be covered fairly.
He isn't the kind of person who would push this kind of story. New York's star prefers to do charitable things under the radar.
However, when news like this does come out, the media should be covering it the same as the small negative stories that they catch on to. Rodgers may not be a favorite of the national media, but journalistic integrity is something that needs to be valued.
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner. Rodgers is sure to hear his name in the media quite often and hopefully the media will make sure to practice fair reporting about him.