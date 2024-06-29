This Key X-Factor Could Take the New York Jets' Offense to the Next Level
The New York Jets are entering the 2024 NFL season with a roster that should be good enough to compete for a Super Bowl. Joe Douglas has loaded up the team with talent on both sides of the ball.
While the talent is clearly there, a lot of the Jets' hopes will rely on the arm of Aaron Rodgers.
How will Rodgers return from the torn Achilles? Can he get back to his pre-injury form? Those are the main questions surrounding the team heading into training camp.
If the 40-year-old superstar can get back to full health and get back to dominating defenses, the New York offense is going to be fun to watch.
Douglas brought in quite a few new offensive linemen this offseason to protect Rodgers. He also went out and signed wide receiver Mike Williams. Malachi Corley was drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Clearly, creating an elite offense for Rodgers to work with was a major priority during the offseason.
Even with all of the new talent on the roster, there is still one major X-Factor on the team that could take the offense from really good to elite status. That X-Factor is none other than wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Lazard was signed last offseason in free agency to a lucrative four-year, $44 million deal. He was brought in as one of Rodgers' favorites. Back with the Green Bay Packers, Lazard put up very productive years with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Behind Garrett Wilson and Williams this season, there is no one on the Jets' roster that is a lock to win the No. 3 job. That receiver should be Lazard if he plays up to his talent level and picks up where he left off with Rodgers.
In his first year with New York, Lazard caught just 23 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. Due to that poor performance, he has actually been suggested as a potential cut candidate this season.
Despite the crticism he has faced, he does have an elite level of chemistry with Rodgers. The legendary quarterback has always valued chemistry with his wide receivers. That sets the stage for what could be a massive bounce-back campaign for Lazard.
All of that being said, if the 28-year-old wide receiver can get back on track with Rodgers back under center, the Jets' offense is going to be very tough to stop. Wilson and Williams are going to keep opposing defenses busy, which should allow Lazard to make big plays.
While Lazard isn't the player that's going to decide whether or not New York can win a Super Bowl, he could make the offense an elite unit by getting back to the production he showed consistently playing with Rodgers for the Packers.