Two New York Jets Backups Who Surprisingly Rose to the Challenge in Week Two
In a Gutsy Week 2 matchup, the New York Jets clinched their first win by defeating the Tennessee Titans 24-17 in Nashville. This victory was a testament to the team's resilience. It highlighted the significant contributions of backup players who rose to the occasion in the wake of several devastating injuries for the Jets. Two players in particular, Brandon Echols and Jamien Sherwood filled in and excelled in their expanded role in week two.
Brandon Echols
Fourth-year cornerback Brandin Echols was thrust into the spotlight, starting in place of D.J. Reed, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Echols seized the opportunity and delivered a standout performance. Playing every defensive snap, Echols recorded the team's only interception, a pivotal moment where he ripped the ball away from Titans' wide receiver Treylon Burks. This interception was a game-changer, leading to a crucial touchdown drive for the Jets.
Echols' defensive prowess was on full display as he allowed just one catch throughout the game. His ability to shut down the opposing offense was instrumental in the Jets' victory. Head Coach Robert Saleh praised Echols' readiness and impact, emphasizing the importance of the next-man-up mentality.
Jamien Sherwood
Linebacker Jamien Sherwood also rose to the occasion, stepping in for C.J. Mosley, who exited the game with a toe injury. Sherwood co-led the team with nine tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass defense. His versatility was also showcased with significant contributions on special teams, where he recorded two tackles. This performance was good enough to get a PFF grade of 82.7, the highest-graded player on the Jet's defense in week two.
Coach Saleh effusively praised Sherwood, stating, "He has tremendous command of the huddle. He's a great communicator pre-snap and post-snap. He has such good speed and tremendous length. He's gotten so much bigger and stronger. When you're converting from safety, it's a process. A process I think he's done a really nice job with." With Mosely’s status still unknown, Saleh’s high praise of Sherwood should reassure Jets fans that the Middle Linebacker position is in good hands in the interim.
The Jets demonstrated depth and resilience despite the injury challenges, including a torn Achilles for defensive end Jermaine Johnson and a high ankle sprain for nickel cornerback Michael Carter. Coach Saleh emphasized the importance of readiness and performance under pressure, praising Echol, Sherwood, and the many other backups for their contributions to this week's win.