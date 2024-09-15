New York Jets' Jermaine Johnson Suffers Achilles Injury, Carted Off vs. Titans
A scary moment in the New York Jets game against the Tennessee Titans ended in brutal news for a starting edge rusher.
Third-year Jets starter Jermaine Johnson collapsed on the field in the the third quarter against the Titans on Sunday. It has been reported as an achilles injury per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Johnson was clearly emotional as his teammates surrounded and comforted him as he was being carted away following the injury.
The 25-year had two tackles on the day, one going for a loss, and was called for a roughing the passer penalty. He had two tackles last week.
This was scheduled to be a banner year for him, primed to finally break out after a promising sophomore campaign.
He was an athletic freak coming out of college, but was always going to be a project. The Jets drafted him with the No. 26 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.
As a rookie he didn't do much, playing in a rotational role. Over his first two seasons, he had picked up 84 tackles and 10 sacks.
The start of the year hadn't been what Johnson wanted, but that was the case for most of the defensive line.
The Jets were already dealing with the chaos of the Haason Reddick situation, now this just makes things even harder for a group trying to bounce back from a weaker showing than was expected.
It'll be on the young edge defenders to adjust quickly if the team wants to generate some good pressure anytime soon.
Johnson will have to wait to see just how impactful this injury, but the news isn't trending in a good direction.