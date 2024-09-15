Jets Country

New York Jets' Jermaine Johnson Suffers Achilles Injury, Carted Off vs. Titans

The New York Jets starting edge rusher had to be carted off the field after collapsing against the Tennessee Titans.

Dylan Sanders

Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images
A scary moment in the New York Jets game against the Tennessee Titans ended in brutal news for a starting edge rusher.

Third-year Jets starter Jermaine Johnson collapsed on the field in the the third quarter against the Titans on Sunday. It has been reported as an achilles injury per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Johnson was clearly emotional as his teammates surrounded and comforted him as he was being carted away following the injury.

The 25-year had two tackles on the day, one going for a loss, and was called for a roughing the passer penalty. He had two tackles last week.

This was scheduled to be a banner year for him, primed to finally break out after a promising sophomore campaign.

He was an athletic freak coming out of college, but was always going to be a project. The Jets drafted him with the No. 26 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

As a rookie he didn't do much, playing in a rotational role. Over his first two seasons, he had picked up 84 tackles and 10 sacks.

The start of the year hadn't been what Johnson wanted, but that was the case for most of the defensive line.

The Jets were already dealing with the chaos of the Haason Reddick situation, now this just makes things even harder for a group trying to bounce back from a weaker showing than was expected.

It'll be on the young edge defenders to adjust quickly if the team wants to generate some good pressure anytime soon.

Johnson will have to wait to see just how impactful this injury, but the news isn't trending in a good direction.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer.

