Watch: 'Aaron Rodgers' Chants Break Out After Big Night for Jets Star QB
The New York Jets handled the New England Patriots with relative ease on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in what was the first time that Jets fans have gotten the chance to see Aaron Rodgers work his magic at home.
Infamously, Rodgers tore his Achilles last season during Week 1 before he had even thrown a completion leading to another season of poor quarterback play and inability to capitalize on what was an elite defense.
On Thursday night, Rodgers delivered to the fans in East Rutherford exactly what they thought they were getting when they traded for him, and in turn the fans showed their appreciation with loud chants of their quarterback's name:
In a three score game late in the third quarter, Jets fans began chanting 'Aaron Rodgers' loud enough that it could be heard very clearly on the broadcast.
New York would go on to win the game by a score of 24-3, just their second win against New England in their last nine attempts and the first time they have defeated twice in a row since 2008-2009. Rodgers was a key factor in the victory, finishing his night 23 of 28 with 241 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Jets fans are beyond thrilled to have a healthy Aaron Rodgers on the field and they certainly let their quarterback know it as they enjoyed a huge victory over their most hated rival.
New York will be at home again just ten days from now when they take on the Denver Broncos.