WATCH: Jets All Pro Cornerback Injured in First Half of Sunday Night Football
The New York Jets defense may have suffered a massive blow in the first half of Sunday.
In Sunday Night Football's Week 7 matchup between the Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, star cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared to suffer a lower-body injury. Garner went down on the field after breaking up a pass to Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The injury looks to be something with his ankle or knee.
While Gardner was on the sidelines, the Steeler capitalized with a touchdown pass to Pickens to bring the Jets lead to only two, 15-13 at halftime.
Losing Gardner for any period of time would have a huge impact on the Jets' defense. He is only the third defensive player since 1970 to be a First-Team All-Pro selection in his first two seasons.
As the team came back on the field for the second half, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich stated that Gardner “is going to come back out. He is gonna give it a try. It’s too important to him.”
The Jets defense started strong against the Steelers on Sunday night. They forced their opponent to punt on four of the first six drives of the game.
Although the Steelers started the season 4-2, the team made a change under center as they turned to veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time this season.
The secondary still showed the need for improvements, however as Wilson threw a deep ball to a contest George Pickens that was completed for 44 yards. Although this big play helped the Steelers into the red zone, the defense held them to another field goal.
If Gardner is unable to play the rest of the contest, the Steelers will need to rely on cornerback Brandin Echols to step up and shut down the Steelers' receiving core.
The Jets also announced heading into the third quarter that safety Tony Adams and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker have been downgraded to doubtful to return.
A win tonight against the Steeles would move the Jets to 3-4 on the season, and they are still in a prime spot to contend for a spot in the AFC playoff picture.