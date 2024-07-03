Why Bill Belichick Would Make Perfect Sense for the New York Jets
The New York Jets are heading into a 2024 NFL season that comes with high stakes for a few members of the organization. One of them is head coach Robert Saleh.
After all of the rumors that he could be fired during this offseason, he's firmly on the hot seat ahead of the upcoming campaign. If the Jets were to fail and not make the playoffs, it seems very likely that the front office would make the decision to fire Saleh.
Should they end up parting ways with Saleh for any reason next offseason, Bill Belichick would become a very legitimate candidate to be the team's next head coach.
Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots earlier this offseason. It was a move that shook up the landscape of the NFL. Surprisingly, the legendary head coach was not able to find a new job for the 2024 season and is taking the year off instead.
All of that being said, let's take a look at why Belichick would be a perfect candidate to become New York's next head coach.
Bill Belichick Has a Proven Track Record of Winning
Most importantly, the Jets want to win football games. Winning has been a constant for Belichick throughout his years with the Patriots. Bringing that winning culture to New York would be a major plus.
Rodgers appears likely to be the Jets' quarterback for at least the next few years. If New York can establish a Super Bowl contending culture and identity under Belichick, they would be able to turn around the long-term outlook of the franchise as well.
An Elite Coaching Staff Would Likley Follow
Belichick is one of the most respected and connected head coaches in the NFL. If he were to become the new head coach of the Jets, he would also bring an elite coaching staff along with him.
New York has a decent coaching staff right now, but it is far from being among the league's elite. Belichick could help change that immediately.
Aaron Rodgers Loves Belichick
Over the years, Rodgers and Belichick have had nothing but nice things to say about each other. As the future Hall of Fame quarterback enters the final years of his career, giving him a coach like Belichick would be beneficial for him.
For one, Rodgers would have greater respect for his head coach than he has ever had. Belichick also has experience working with a superstar quarterback in Tom Brady. Those qualities could be very valuable for the Jets.
There Isn't Time for a New Coach to Learn on the Job
While Rodgers is expected to play for a few more years, time is running out on the current Super Bowl window. A lot of teams bring in young head coaches who learn on the job and develop into being elite head coaches.
To put it bluntly, New York doesn't have time to wait for a young coach to develop. Hiring the greatest head coach of all-time would be an immediate success move. That makes him clearly the top candidate for the job.