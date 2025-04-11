Wild Jets Trade Idea Dumps Garrett Wilson To Broncos For $61M Pro Bowler, Picks
Saying any player is off the trade market is typically bad business, but the New York Jets would have to be swept off their feet to move wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Now that Davante Adams is gone, Wilson is once again the undisputed number-one wideout on the Jets roster. He's got a Rookie of the Year Award and three straight 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, and the consensus is that he can put up gaudier stats if he ever gets consistent quarterback play.
However, Wilson is also entering the final year of his rookie contract, though the Jets still have the choice to add a fifth-year option for 2026. If a team wants him so desperately that they're willing to offer a king's ransom in return, could the Jets take the plunge?
One NFL writer believes the Denver Broncos could be the team with enough motivation to draw up a compelling package for Wilson.
Earlier this week, Lou Scataglia of FanSided proposed that the Broncos could send fellow wideout Courtland Sutton plus third and sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Jets in exchange for the 24-year-old Wilson.
"The Jets GM is Darren Mougey, a former Broncos executive who spent years with the franchise. Denver's front office has a direct and close line to Mougey, so you have to wonder if Denver could fire up the trade talks again this offseason," Scataglia said of the trade possibility.
"It is not a guarantee that the Jets would entertain any sort of offer for Garrett Wilson, but being that there's a new regime in town, anything is on the table."
Sutton, 29, put up 1,000 yards for the second time in his seven-year career last season, and the first time since his Pro Bowl appearance in 2019. His four-year, $61 million extension expires at the end of the year, so the Jets would essentially be taking on a $20 million rental.
Would the draft compensation be enough for the Jets to let go of Wilson? The best guess here is that it wouldn't, but perhaps bumping the third-rounder up to a second would get the conversation flowing.
More NFL: Jets-Jaguars Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Land 22-Year-Old To Protect Justin Fields