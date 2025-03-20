Zach Wilson Opens Up About Difficult Tenure With Jets
It's no secret that former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a rough three-year tenure with the team after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Wilson played 34 games with the Jets. In those 34 games, the Jets were 12-21 and Wilson threw for more interceptions (25) than he did touchdowns (23).
For the first time since the two sides parted ways, Wilson has spoken out about his experience with New York.
“It was challenging,” Wilson said on a recent episode of the Dolphins' in-house podcast. “There’s things, looking back, I wish I could’ve done so much better, maybe would’ve approached differently, but I think, at the end of the day, it’s all part of the story. Learning from those experiences and those hard times ultimately is what got me here and hopefully being able to take advantage of the opportunity here.”
Wilson, now a member of the Miami Dolphins, seems to be looking forward to bigger and better things with his new team.
“I think it’s going to be a great fit with what I’m looking for,” Wilson said, “the type of offense, the amount of information I’ll be able to learn from these guys. I think it couldn’t have been a better match.”
Both parties are better off in the situation they're in now. Wilson needed a change of scenery and the Jets needed a quarterback who could help them win games. While they didn't find that in Aaron Rodgers, they could have the answer with Justin Fields.
Ironically, the Jets famously passed on Fields to reach on Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now Fields has the chance to prove the Jets wrong for passing on him four years ago by exceling with them this season.
