4 Losers & 3 Winners From Jets' Preseason Opener vs. Bucs: Mory Bamba Makes a Statement

Final scores don't matter in the preseason. If they did, Jets fans wouldn't be too thrilled with the team's 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers Friday night.

As is the case, though, their preseason opener was more about who did and didn't stand out in a game setting more than anything else. Luckily for the Jets, many young players on their roster performed admirably.

Let's break down the biggest winners and losers from Friday night, and where each Jet goes from here.

Winner: Mory Bamba

Mory Bamba was the big winner throughout the day on Friday.

Not only did he perform well on special teams, including an excellent tackle on a punt return, but he also recorded five tackles and four passes defended. What made the undrafted free agent's debut so impressive was that, even when he was beaten, his effort and recovery were so great that he was able to get back into the play and deflect passes. That's how he kept Tampa Bay out of the endzone in the second quarter.

Bamba is quickly earning more reps on special teams, and a chance to make the 53-man roster.

Loser: Bailey Zappe

When New York brought in Bailey Zappe this offseason to be the veteran backup in the room, there was hope that the Jets would have Geno Smith and Zappe surround young signal-callers already on their roster. That has not been the case, at least in Zappe's part.

Bailey Zappe likely wants to forget about his performance on Friday. Unfortunately, Jets fans won't be forgetting it anytime soon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Patriot struggled mightily on Friday, throwing two interceptions and leading one drive that resulted in a field goal. He was also outplayed by former undrafted signal-caller Brady Cook. Things don't look good for Zappe to make the 53-man roster, or even find a home on the practice squad.

Winner: Cade Klubnik

There was no big completion that shocked Jets fans. There wasn't even a standout throw that turned the entire organization into believing he could be the starter. But Cade Klubnik was excellent on Friday. He went five of seven passing for 56 yards and led two scoring drives, including one that resulted in a field goal on the opening possession.

Along the way, he was accurate and didn't seem too panicky in the pocket: a trait found by many rookie quarterbacks making their first start.

The Jets have something in Klubnik, and that was clear from organized team activities. The only question is whether or not that something is no more than a quality backup, or someone who deserves a chance to see what he can do with the starters.

Loser: Arian Smith

Woof. Most fourth-round picks don't usually get cut after just a single year on the team in the following camp. Arian Smith may be the exception. The speedster once thought to be the kind of big-play threat New York has needed has been virtually non-existent at camp, besides for a couple of deep completions. His weakness, though, reared its ugly head during Friday's game.

After Friday's dud, Arian Smith will need a strong rest of training camp and the preseason if he hopes to stick with the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith dropped a completion that went right through his hands and resulted in an interception on the play. Had he caught the football, New York may have gotten close to a first down. Instead, turnover. It's not a good look for a receiver who was trying to compete for playing time in the offense. Now, with other standouts on special teams, it's unclear if Smith will even get a chance to make the 53-man roster as a gunner.

Winners: Offensive line

As stated before, context is always important.

We cannot fairly judge the Jets' starting offensive line because they went up against the Buccaneers' backups. No Vita Vea and no Rueben Bain Jr. What we can do, though, is give the backup offensive line their flowers.

Chukwuma Okorafor, Max Mitchell, and Anez Cooper each played well in their reps, especially in the first quarter. Braelon Allen's 31-yard touchdown happened solely because the offensive line was moving people in the run game. It was the kind of performance that should give the Jets more confidence to trust in the depth along the line.

Losers: Backup linebackers

We aren't sure exactly what New York's base defense will look like. They came out in four- and five-man fronts repeatedly last night.

What we do know, though, is that their backup linebackers outside of Marcelino McCrary-Ball were less than stellar. Kiko Mauigoa struggled in pass coverage, and the Buccaneers were able to push Mykal Walker around. So long as Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis stay healthy, this won't be a truly concerning issue for New York.

But considering Davis is 37 years old, one has to wonder if the Jets should be in the market for another linebacker.

Bonus loser: Malachi Moore

Like Smith, Malachi Moore is a mid-draft selection by the Jets with an alarming performance yesterday. It's not that Moore stuck out in a bad way; it's that he didn't make any major standout plays. It also isn't a good sign that the team had him out there well into the second half. It appears New York won't give Moore a chance to compete for the starting safety job.

And that's more a reflection on Moore than the actual team.

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