Jets LB Demario Davis: A Familiar Face Returns to New York's Locker Room at No. 15

There was no one better whom the New York Jets could have acquired in the 2026 offseason to fill their gaping leadership hole on defense than All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis.

Making the fit even better is the fact that Davis is about to enter his third stint with the team, having last played for the Jets in 2017. At two years worth $22 million, Davis is not costing New York anything extravagant for the linebacker position. Instead, he is expected to provide stability, leadership, and competent play to a unit that struggled with all three last year.

As we continue to roll through our rankings of the best Jets players entering 2026, Davis' spot at 15 is a favorable view for the 37-year-old.

Why is Demario Davis so important

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts after a tackle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick a player who has spoken during the offseason for New York. All of them have spoken in unison about how great a person, leader, and player Davis is. Gang Green cannot get enough of the early returns from the aging linebacker.

"He is probably one of the best leaders that I’ve ever been around,"Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said (h/t Jets X Factor). "Emotionally, man, there are a number of things I can say about that player because of how he carries himself. He’s a man of faith. I think he’s 37 years old playing that position, and you hardly ever see that. So, nothing but respect for him. I love the player, and I love what he brings to the table."

That's what makes Davis so important to the Jets in 2026. Last year, New York had a dangerous lack of leadership across the board. It left young players like Jamien Sherwood in positions they weren't ready for.

Now, those very players are thrilled to have someone they can rely on like Davis.

I'll say the only thing I could say from last year -- we were a pretty young team -- so when there were times where I felt like I did need someone to lean on or felt like I needed a little bit more knowledge of something, Sherwood said. I feel like for the last few weeks of OTAs and the offseason, like he's been there, and I'll say you can feel his presence and it's beneficial for everybody on the team, not just myself. Jamien Sherwood on Demario Davis' impact

Even players on offense can't get enough of the veteran.

"He and I have been texting back and forth. We're both excited," Jets quarterback Geno Smith said (h/t SNY Jets). "I remember when we were back at the Jets, Demario & I would do Bible study once a week. We became really good friends."

In short, from a leadership standpoint, there was no one better to help fill the need the Jets had at linebacker. And that alone makes him a major commodity to the young roster this season.

Demario Davis' strengths and weaknesses

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons New York was excited to bring back Davis this season, other than his top-notch leadership, was his fit within Glenn's defensive scheme. The Jets are preparing to run a multiple-style defense - with different looks in base coverage along the front seven.

Having a veteran linebacker who can walk into a scheme he's already familiar with (Davis was with Glenn in New Orleans during the late 2010s) is something the team coveted going into the new year.

With additions like cornerback Nahshon Wright and defensive tackle David Onyemata, the Jets are aiding Davis with added help around the unit as well.

"I'm just excited, I'm excited about the guys that they brought together," Davis said. "You need a talented roster to compete in this game, that gives you a shot, and then it comes down to the execution and staying healthy. But when you think about playing first, it starts with the run game on defense."

With his 14 years of NFL experience, there isn't much that will surprise Davis. That kind of experience is vital for a young defense and will always be a strength for Davis.

As for his weaknesses, it will center around his age. Most 37-year-old linebackers aren't going to be expected to show elite speed and skill. While his work as a run and pass defender was exceptional in 2025, there's no guarantee those skills continue for another year.

Father Time waits for no player. Davis could see himself in that difficult spot this year.

What happens if Demario Davis gets hurt

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We mentioned how Davis' age is a legitimate concern for the Jets this season. If anything, it's his one weakness. But what would happen if New York were to lose their defensive heartbeat at any point during the upcoming season?

The reality is, it isn't good.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Mykal Walker, and Kiko Mauigoa are all listed as backups for the team this year. Each saw limited playing time for the Jets last season but didn't look capable of being every-down players for a contending team.

There is no contingency plan for Davis or Sherwood at this time. While New York's starting linebacker duo is perfectly solid, their depth is less than impressive. It makes for an interesting training camp for the Jets.

Davis will want to play as much as possible. But at his age, and with injuries capable of hitting anyone, it may be best for the team to limit the time he's on the field when he doesn't absolutely have to be.

Why we ranked Demario Davis here

New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) gestures while jogging on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had this been three years ago, Davis' standing on the Jets' roster would've been that of a top-10 or even top-five player. His age and the fact that New York has improved so much, though, leave this ranking as the one that makes the most sense.

Gang Green desperately needed an infusion of leadership and someone who could stabilize the defense. By signing Davis to a two-year deal, they have guaranteed the group's floor ascending while also allowing younger players to perform.

Because of his age, Davis will be something of an unknown this year. We don't know when Father Time will come to claim him.

But when healthy, Davis is one of the better linebackers in the game. And a vital member of what the Jets want to do.