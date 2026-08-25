4 Biggest Takeaways from Jets' Practice (8/25): Offense Ends Training Camp on High Note

And that'll do it. Training camp for the 2026 New York Jets has come to a close. With that, the focus can now shift to the preseason finale against the New York Giants on Friday, and then a Week 1 bout in Tennessee against the Titans.

Gang Green should be pleased with what their roster has looked like so far. They appear more talented and better balanced than any prior year in recent memory.

So before we turn our sights to the season opener, let's break down the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's day of work.

Passing offense excels

THIS is how training camp should look for NFL offenses. After splitting early practices with the defense further ahead in their installation, New York's passing attack has won considerably over the last week. Tuesday was no exception. Geno Smith pushed the ball downfield accurately and looked comfortable spreading the ball to plenty of the team's offensive weapons.

More importantly, those weapons made big plays. Whether it was Mason Taylor "mossing" Minkah Fitzpatrick or Omar Cooper picking up where he left off on Monday, the Jets should love where they are at offensively.

It should give them hope that the team might just be turning a corner on that side of the ball.

Defensive line feasts

There are both good and bad things involving the Jets' offense. While Smith and the passing unit dominated, the backup unit continued to struggle mightily against the defensive line they went up against.

It didn't matter who it was; rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik was harassed throughout practice and didn't get much of a chance to operate from the pocket. While this could be seen as a glass-half-full scenario, the rotational defensive linemen should be very good this year, but New York must hope that their entire starting unit is healthy for a full 17-game season.

Otherwise, New York's depth is not where it should be right now along the line.

Underrated roster fight

Much of the Jets' defensive line already feels figured out. New York invested quality money and draft capital on both the interior and edge of their defensive front. That doesn't mean a spot can't be opened up for a camp standout, though.

Nate Lynn, a former undrafted free agent who accepted an invite to the Jets after being picked up by Glenn's Lions in 2024, has played exceedingly well over the last week.

New York Jets defensive end Nate Lynn is making a strong push to make the team's 53-man roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Tuesday's practice, he recorded a sack, which is another notch on his belt after a two-sack game in last Friday's preseason contest. It will be hard for Lynn to crack the 53-man roster, so he'll need to continue to dominate at a high level in the team's preseason finale against the Giants.

As things stand, though, Lynn is making one last push in front of Jets coaching.

Injury Updates

Outside of left guard Dylan Parham's absence at the end of team drills, there are no major updates to report on the Jets' current core of injured players. Running back Breece Hall, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds were all working out in the rehab area today.

It's easy to assume that all three will be ready for the start of the regular season, but in what capacity remains a question. Hall won't need to be on a specific pitch count because he had almost a month of camp. For Ponds and Sadiq, though, small packages appear to be best for them as draft picks.

“There’s no doubt we’ll scale it back," Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said earlier on the Jets' plan for Sadiq in the offense when he returns. "We’ll have to work him in slowly.”

Again, this won't necessarily be the end of the world, but it does highlight the work that still needs to happen even after Ponds and Sadiq are back on the field.

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