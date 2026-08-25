Jets Preseason Darling Is Doing All the Right Things to Secure a Roster Spot

It is easy to overreact to a preseason game, even when it results in a shutout win and highlights the improvements made by a defense that failed to even record a single interception last season.

That is what happened for the Jets in their 17-0 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Friday night. Preseason game or not, it was the type of performance you wanted to see from a team that finished 3-14 last season and was the league's second-worst scoring defense (29.6 PPG).

While quarterback Geno Smith and rookie defensive end David Bailey had standout performances, and safety Andre Cisco improved his outlook with one of the two interceptions in the game, one of the most underrated stories to emerge from the game was the performance from DE Nate Lynn, who was just signed on Aug. 18.

Lynn immediately emerged, recording four tackles, four pressures, and two sacks in 27 defensive snaps, earning an 85.9 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.

As the projected fourth-stringer on the Jets' depth chart, Lynn is likely staring down another season on the practice squad. However, there is no denying that he helped his chances of making the 53-man roster with a breakout performance against the Steelers.

Nate Lynn emerging as a sneaky threat for a roster spot

Sure, Lynn has an extremely tall task ahead of him, considering the talent already on this defensive front. With the likelihood that Joseph Ossai, Bailey, Will McDonald IV, Kingsley Enagbare, T'Vondre Sweat, Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips, David Onyemata, and Darrell Jackson Jr. each make the roster, that could leave one spot, especially when you consider that most teams carry 10 defensive linemen.

Even though Mory Bamba plays cornerback, he was one of the biggest winners from the preseason opener with five total tackles and four pass deflections; his injury leaves the door open for someone like Lynn to make a statement of his own one week later.

New York Jets defensive end Nate Lynn (92) stuffed the stat sheet against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynn was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school before taking his talents to William & Mary (FCS). His best season there came during his redshirt sophomore season in 2021, when he recorded 52 tackles (13.5 for loss), 12 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

However, despite setting a program record with 12 forced fumbles and a second-best 28 sacks when his career at William & Mary wrapped up, Lynn went undrafted before later signing with the Detroit Lions.

Lynn impressed during the Lions' preseason opener in his rookie season in 2024, but a torn shoulder ligament forced Detroit to place him on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.

Despite his best effort to redeem himself with eight hurries, one sack, and a quarterback hit the following preseason, Lynn didn't make the final roster and was later signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

While Lynn's NFL career has not gone according to plan so far, he does have some previous experience with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn dating back to his time with the Lions. Glenn was glad to have the opportunity to bring him in and commended him for his impressive effort on Friday night.

"Nate Lynn, he was with me in Detroit, you know, so I know him really, really well," Glenn said. "And man, listen, we liked him, you know, in Detroit, so once we had an opportunity to get him back here, it was a no-brainer to get him in, let him compete, see how he operates and he did a really good job."

s/o Nate Lynn



"it was a no brainer to get him here" pic.twitter.com/bcLcKqn5Ey — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2026

In six career preseason games, Lynn has recorded 19 total pressures and four sacks, giving the Jets reason to at least consider him for one of the 53-man roster spots that must be officially determined by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

That being said, Friday night's preseason finale against the New York Giants will give players like Lynn one last opportunity to prove that they belong on their respective rosters.

A stacked defensive line unit will not make it easy for Lynn, but another strong showing on Friday night could go a long way in deciding his fate in Gang Green and writing another chapter in his underdog story.

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