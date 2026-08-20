Clearing the Air on Jets' QB Depth Chart as Training Camp Buzz Grows Louder

A recent trend has been gripping Jets fans over the last few days, and it isn't even really the team's fault.

Fans have been captivated with recent tweets detailing fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik throwing passes to Garrett Wilson and other starting-caliber players on the offense. To those fans, the announcement of those throws has them wondering if a quarterback controversy has begun in Florham Park, with Klubnik taking possible reps with the first-team offense ahead of Geno Smith.

Cade Klubnik completed a pass to Garrett Wilson just now for a short gain. Thought it was good blocking from Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou to give him time.



Finished the drive with a TD to Jelani Woods. pic.twitter.com/jfDc0ziNZX — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2026

Is there a QB battle going on between Klubnik and the perceived starter in Smith? It's time to clear the air on that question and clarify exactly what has been happening at 1 Jets Drive this week.

Clarifying Jets' QB depth chart

Per the Jets' media policy, reporters cannot specifically state which player is explicitly running with the starting unit or not. We cannot openly state that Klubnik is going to be the starter in Week 1 or if another player is taking first-team reps either, unless it's explicitly stated by the Jets coaching staff or players.

That being said, the Jets' plan has been clear for months.

New York has been consistent in their belief that Smith is their starting quarterback this season. There will be no sudden change to that. Head coach Aaron Glenn has been clear in that regard, as well as his belief in Klubnik growing in the offense, but not being perfect just yet.

"I think every time (Cade) practices, he's getting better and better and better," Glenn said on Wednesday. "But I also like the fact that those mistakes that he made in practice, we're able to coach him and he understands those mistakes."

So why is Klubnik throwing passes to Wilson?

Cade Klubnik is saying and doing all the right things so far, leaving Jets fans to wonder what his rookie season will look like exactly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Context is very important with this question.

The reason why Klubnik was with the starting unit last week in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay was that Smith was dealing with a sore ankle. It wasn't due to performance; it was due to injury, and one that isn't expected to be too serious. Looking ahead to Friday's second preseason game against Pittsburgh, there's no guarantee that Smith will be 100% by then, which means Klubnik will get another chance to get a "start" in the preseason with the other clear-cut starters on the team.

As we get to the end of it, we want to make sure we make the right decision on playing the guys or not. The players are going to play, and then things can change as we get closer to game time. Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

Let's say Smith cannot go in Friday's contest against Pittsburgh. Should the Jets willingly throw Klubnik out there without any reps with the starters on offense, against an opposing team of potential starters? Of course not. That would lead to a dysfunctional plan, especially when New York's offense is predicated on timing.

It's also important to note that Smith has not missed any time during practice. He's thrown the football well over the week and remains New York's starter. Whatever Klubnik does in the preseason or in camp is irrelevant to his status. He's the starter. All the Jets are doing is 1) trying to keep Smith as healthy as they can before Week 1 and 2) giving Klubnik a fighting chance to prove himself going up against a starting unit across the ball.

That's all there is. There is no conspiracy the Jets are hiding, or a under the table quarterback competition. It's merely protecting the most important position on the field. Smith understands that. Even his answer on Tuesday showed as such.

"I feel like Cade has done a tremendous job since day one at picking up the offense, at going out there, executing and learning with every rep," Smith said.

That's not the words of a quarterback in a battle. They are the words of a veteran who is helping a young rookie as much as he can.

Smith has had as many good days as bad ones throughout training camp this year. He's also been light-years ahead of the other quarterbacks on the roster. In the context of being a fourth-round rookie, Klubnik has been a welcome addition to the offense. If anything, he appears to be a competent backup to Smith going into the season.

But the incoming rookie won't be challenging the 36-year-old for starting reps anytime soon. That much is clear.

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