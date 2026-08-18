Jets Injury Bout Isn't as Worrying as You Think (Yes, Even Breece Hall's)

Injuries happen across the NFL. There's no stopping it. Organizations can do whatever they can to try to prevent it, but when the injury gods want to strike, there's nothing that will deter them.

The New York Jets know this reality well. Over the years, they have seen seasons derailed due to a rash of injuries. From their quarterback to the offensive line to key parts of their defense, no one has been safe.

It's why many fans have grown severely concerned about the current rash of injuries plaguing the roster. From Breece Hall to Geno Smith to an undrafted player quickly becoming a fan favorite, New York is dealing with a collection of hobbled players through camp.

But while their past concern was certainly warranted, there's a key reason why Jets fans need to relax going forward.

Jets Injury outlook isn't so dire

New York fans were put into a panic Monday morning when it was announced that Hall, the team's top running back and one of their most important offensive players, left practice with a groin injury. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed the injury was a strain and told reporters on Tuesday that he'll miss 2-3 weeks, but expects Hall to be ready for Week 1.

Add in Geno Smith being hobbled with an ankle injury, undrafted free agent Mory Bamba dealing with a knee injury that could keep him out of the remaining preseason games, linebacker Mykal Walker battling a calf injury, and rookies Kenyon Sadiq and D'Angelo Ponds not hitting the field yet, and Jets fans feel within their right to begin to panic.

Glenn isn't though, and his reason is as fair as they come.

I think our medical staff does a hell of a job of evaluating the guys and then being able to rehab them and treat them to get them back on the field as fast as they can, Glenn said on Monday. I have total trust in those guys, and I have total trust in Breece that he'll say exactly how he feels. I want to get the evaluation and see exactly where we're at when it comes to that.

Jets fans need to remember that while every year is different, almost all of these injuries are not considered long-term. With Hall's latest update, we should expect that the rest of New York's injured group will be ready to go by the time the regular season starts.

In that case, it's better for the team to be 100% healthy than hobbled when they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

The Jets aren't the only team going through an injury bug either. Dozens of teams across the NFL are battling to figure out the cause of their long list of injured players over the past several weeks. Some, like the Philadelphia Eagles, run more laid-back practices while dealing with soft tissue injuries. Others, like the San Francisco 49ers, are more physical in their preparation and are dealing with an abnormal number of injuries on their own.

The point is that there is no correlation between teams practicing harder or softer and injuries in camp. There never has been. While it's never a good thing to have really good players off the field, the Jets should feel some comfort in the fact that none of their wounded are dealing with long-term injuries.

All should be on a path to starting the season healthy. And that's all that matters at this point.

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