After general manager Darren Mougey spent the last two months reconstructing the Jets' roster, New York fans will finally get their first look at the revamped squad with the start of organized team activities (OTAs).

While much of the attention will center around Gang Green’s new additions and schematic changes, these upcoming practices will serve as a pivotal moment for several returning Jets players. With New York in the early stages of a rebuild, head coach Aaron Glenn will use this time to evaluate which players can emerge as long-term contributors alongside the franchise’s core foundation.

That makes this phase especially important for these four Jets players, who are likely entering their final OTAs in New York.

1. Andre Cisco

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the Jets signed Andre Cisco in the 2025 offseason, they hoped to reignite the ball-hawking play he showed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and ultimately make him a long-term solution for their secondary. Unfortunately, a season-ending shoulder surgery sidelined Cisco for the final nine games.

Still, he managed to appear in eight games, in which he wasn’t great in coverage, allowing 14 receptions (17 targets) for189 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Despite this, the Jets ended up giving Cisco another chance, signing him to a team-friendly, one-year, $2.5 million contract.

However, Cisco will have to quickly establish himself, as New York bolstered their safety room with the additions of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton, and rookie V.J. Payne in the offseason. Along with Malachi Moore stepping up in his absence, Cisco could be on the outside looking in with his future with the Jets.

Unless Cisco recaptures the promising play he showed with the Jaguars, expect New York to continue building their secondary around the younger options and move on from him.

2. Braiden McGregor

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor (55) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Like Cisco, Braiden McGregor is also facing added competition in the edge rusher room. With the Jets’ pass-rush registering the second-fewest sacks (26) last season, Mougey prioritized strengthening the unit in the offseason, adding David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare to the mix.

While these additions have pushed McGregor back in the depth chart, earning a rotational role was already expected to be an uphill battle for him. The former Michigan Wolverine has struggled to generate pressure in his two-year career, logging just one sack and 10 hurries in 154 pass-rushing snaps.

Additionally, McGregor hasn’t stood out against the run either, recording three run stops last season, earning a 33.1 run-defense grade, ranking 114th among 115th qualified edge rushers. With New York adding versatility and quality depth to the position, it leaves little opportunity to earn a long-term role on the team.

A fresh start elsewhere would be best for McGregor, as he’ll want to be on a roster that can offer him more playing time.

3. Joe Tippmann

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) heads to the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Since joining the Jets in 2023, Joe Tippmann has been a valuable piece of New York’s offensive line. From starting at center to moving to right guard this past season, the former second-round selection has been a vital piece to the run game, helping the team tie with the Seattle Seahawks for 10th in rushing yards per game (123.3).

Although regarded more for his run-blocking, Tippmann has proven to be a solid pass-protector, allowing 14 sacks and 48 hurries in 1,929 pass plays. Given his versatility and progression, the 25-year-old is emerging as one of the Jets' important foundational pieces and should be a priority moving forward.

However, if he takes the next step this season, Tippman could become an attractive target for teams across the league, and ultimately price himself out of New York next offseason. Even though the Jets have the financial flexibility to keep him, they have to be smart with their future cap space as they continue to build around their young core.

4. Harrison Phillips

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Throughout his eight-year career, Harrison Phillips has never been one to fill up the stat sheet; however, he's been a reliable piece up front. Despite the Jets not having much help alongside him, Phillips was still an effective contributor against the run last season, recording 29 run stops, which was good enough to earn a 76.2 run-defense grade, per PFF.

This offseason, Gang Green added reinforcements in the middle, bringing aboard T’Vondre Sweat and Darrell Jackson Jr. to bolster the room. While these moves take the pressure off Phillips and add insurance in the interior, it also gives the Jets younger options they could ultimately prioritize over him moving forward.

Phillips, who’ll be 31 at this time next year, is entering the final stages of his career and will be looking for one last starting-level contract.

If Phillips shows any signs of slowing down this season, New York will likely reshape their rotation, favor their younger guys, and move on from the former Stanford Cardinal.