Free Agent Safety with Aaron Glenn Ties Could Help Further Boost Jets' Depth

The New York Jets didn’t waste any time addressing their secondary in free agency and the draft this offseason after failing to record an interception last season. New York signed Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal and drafted D’Angelo Ponds to bolster their cornerback room.

However, the Jets spent significant resources on the safety spot. New York acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, then they re-signed veteran safety Andre Cisco to a one-year deal. They also signed Dane Belton to a one-year deal and then drafted VJ Payne in the seventh round.

Looking at their safety room as a whole with second-year guy Malachi Moore, the Jets appear to be in good shape with a lot of competition. But there’s a free-agent defensive back who played under Aaron Glenn in Detroit and would give the Jets a versatile option that can also line up at cornerback. That player, we are talking about, is none other than Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Ifeatu Melifonwu should be on the Jets’ free agent callback list

Now, some Jets fans will roll their eyes at the idea of general manager Darren Mougey signing a defensive back, as this team needs more linebacker depth. In fact, they aren’t wrong, and luckily for New York, there are still several options available.

That said, Melifonwu would give Glenn a versatile chess piece in the secondary, who can play in the slot, free safety, in the box, and at weakside linebacker. These are all the things he did in Detroit under Glenn’s watch.

Did we also mention that Melifonwu has ties to new defensive coordinator Brian Duker, who was most recently the Miami Dolphins’ passing game coordinator/secondary coach. Last season, the 27-year-old Melifonwu appeared in 16 games and made eight starts (career-high) with Miami.

The veteran defensive back racked up 53 combined tackles, a pass deflection, an interception, a quarterback hit, and a sack.

Melifonwu’s coverage numbers left much to be desired. He allowed 11.3 yards per completion, three receiving touchdowns, and had a 128.0 passer rating. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a 63.5 coverage grade and a 57.5 run defense grade. Those grades are not out of the norm for someone who is a backup rather than a full-time starter.

That said, if the Jets were to take a flier on him, he would compete with Dean Clark for the third spot at free safety. Not only that, as we previously mentioned, Melifonwu could moonlight a bit at the slot, which would make someone like Jordan Clark expendable.

The more you can do as a player, the more versatile you become. Melifonwu can also contribute on special teams, which is something he’s done throughout his NFL career.

With OTAs coming up and eventually training camp, it will be interesting to see if the Jets do bring in Melifonwu for a visit. They don’t need the veteran safety as currently fit, but depending on how things shake out when the team is together, Glenn could give one of his former players a call.