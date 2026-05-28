Arian Smith Is Entering Jets OTAs on Thin Ice Despite WR Logjam Clearing Up

Wednesday marked the start of offseason team activities (OTAs) for the New York Jets as the lead-up to the 2026 NFL season continues. 2025 fourth-round pick Arian Smith is one of several players who will be in the spotlight as the Georgia product looks to overcome a disappointing rookie season and secure his spot on the roster.

This comes on the heels of the Jets trading wide receiver and special teamer Irvin Charles to the defending champion Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday morning, potentially creating an opening for Smith, who showed some promise on special teams last season despite his struggles at wide receiver.

As ESPN's Rich Cimini noted last weekend, Smith is one of multiple players on this roster who could be fighting for a roster spot with OTAs getting underway. Smith got gunner opportunities as a rookie, but as someone who only amassed seven receptions for 52 yards in five starts and 376 offensive snaps, he could be in trouble if he is not careful.

Arian Smith's roster spot in doubt as OTAs get underway

At first glance, it would appear that trading Charles would be favorable to Smith's future in Gang Green, with one of the league's best gunners now in Seattle. After all, Smith's Pro Football Focus grade (78.1) and three tackles in 54 special teams snaps suggest he is capable of filling the void left behind by Charles if given the chance.

Even special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said earlier this month at rookie minicamp that he is "really looking forward to his development" and acknowledged the growth from Smith over the course of his rookie season.



With that said, the Jets drafted him to primarily be a playmaker at WR, meaning the encouraging signs he has shown on special teams may not be enough to save his job if the improvements are not made offensively.

While finding ways to be effective in other areas like special teams will be key, Smith also needs to establish some more consistency if he wants to ensure that he does not get lost in the Jets' WR shuffle. For starters, Smith struggled with drops in college, committing 10 of them during his final season at Georgia.

He only had one drop during his 2025 rookie campaign with the Jets, but Smith's seven receptions came on 16 targets. A 4.36-second 40-yard dash is a good sign of how speedy Smith can be when he is used in certain formations. But the inconsistency in catching and holding onto the ball in college poses some serious concerns in a WR room that added even more weapons through the draft and with undrafted free agents (UDFAs).

One of those is first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr., who joins Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell as projected starters at the WR position going into the 2026 season. The Jets also brought in free agent Tim Patrick on a one-year deal and picked up undrafted players Caullin Lacy, Malik McClain, and DT Sheffield to add some more depth to the position.

Lacy, specifically, is definitely worth keeping an eye on as he was a dynamic punt and kick returner in college.

The Jets had five WRs on their unofficial depth chart to start Week 1 last season, so there is certainly a possibility that everything will work out for Smith as the offseason program moves forward. However, until Smith can show his playmaking ability on offense, his special teams success may not be enough if he wants to outshine some talented returnees and rookies entering the fold.