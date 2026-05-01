Jets Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp

The Jets had a strong start to the NFL offseason with stellar draft and free agency performances. The influx of new players can only be discussed for so long, though. May is here, which means it's time to look ahead to the rest of Gang Green's offseason, giving Jets fans a better idea of what the team's 2026 season outlook looks like.

The offseason's next phase opened last month with a voluntary workout at Florham Park. Now, the action will ramp up in the coming weeks. Both Jets fans and media will catch more glimpses of what head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have cooked up so far, with each successive event bringing them one step closer to deciding their final 53-man roster.

Although there's time for dates and locations to change, here's everything that Jets fans need to know about their team's important dates and schedule for the remainder of the offseason.

Rookie minicamp: May 8-10

Jets fans are excited to hear how No. 2 overall pick David Bailey's rookie minicamp will go. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets will be returning to Florham Park for their annual rookie minicamp, which has fans thrilled.

After all, New York's draft performance was among the league's best, starting with a top-tier first-round performance that landed David Bailey (No. 2), Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16) and Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30). Mougey continued making strong picks throughout the next two days and kept his foot on the gas in the undrafted free-agent market.

This year's Jets rookies will spend the three days learning the ins and outs of what to expect at the NFL level. Whether it's getting to know the coaches or making a standout play during the on-field drills, there will be plenty of opportunities for the first-year pros to grab Glenn's attention.

Rookies will sport helmets only, as this minicamp is a non-contact event. Still, that doesn't lessen how exciting it will be to hear early reviews of the Jets' newest rookies, further building the excitement for the 2026 campaign.

Offseason team activities: May 27-29, June 1-2, 4, 8-11

OTAs will offer a chance for Jets fans to learn more about veteran and rookie players alike. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Jets' offseason will shift into another gear when organized team activities (OTAs) begin at the end of May. The non-contact, 11-on-11 drills will incorporate both veterans and rookies, painting a clearer picture of how the 2026 roster is shaping up.

OTAs will be Jets fans' first opportunity to hear about Mougey's earlier offseason additions. Geno Smith is back and on track to be New York's No. 1 quarterback, but there's no telling how well he'll fit into offensive coordinator Frank Reich's unit. There are questions about the QB2 situation, too, and OTAs will give Brady Cook, Bailey Zappe and rookie Cade Klubnik the chance to get a leg up over the competition.

The Jets also made some defensive additions in free agency. The pass rush received a boost with Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai's signings, while Dane Belton and Nahshon Wright joined the secondary. OTA performances aren't an exact indication of how the season will go, but starting on the right foot will help put the free-agent arrivals in a good spot to carve out roles for themselves.

And don't forget about returning players who struggled with injuries last season. For example, Garrett Wilson missed 10 games in 2025 after a career performance the year before, leaving Jets fans hopeful that he will return to form and notch a fourth 1,000-yard performance in five seasons.

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

The Jets' offseason will pick up pace once the mandatory minicamp begins in mid-June. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Players can decide if they want to attend OTAs, but that isn't the case for June's mandatory minicamp. Fines will be issued if anyone opts not to participate in this stretch of the offseason, highlighting just how important it is for anyone on the Jets roster to show they're a team player.

Like OTAs, the mandatory minicamp will be a non-contact situation, filled with 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills to help Glenn & Co. prepare for training camp. Strong performances here can put roster-bubble players in the coaching staff's good books, getting on track to work with the first- or second-team units in July.

The mandatory minicamp will also give fans an idea of who to monitor for the remainder of the offseason. Perhaps a rookie will exceeding expectations early, immediately looking like a Week 1 starter. Or maybe a veteran who was expected to be nothing more than roster filler, will stand out to the point where he argues for 53-man roster consideration.

Training camp: Dates TBD

The dates for the Jets' 2026 training camp are still up in the air. | John Jones-Imagn Images

As of May 1, the Jets haven't announced dates for their 2026 training camp. The NFL typically announces when training camp will happen sometime in early June, meaning New York fans likely have another month of waiting before knowing this year's dates.

Still, it's fun to speculate. The Jets' 2025 training camp lasted from July 25 to Aug. 20 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, and a similar date range and location can be expected this summer. That's where they've held their camp since saying goodbye to SUNY Cortland over a decade ago.

Upcoming offseason events won't tell the whole story

Being a Jets fan will be exciting in the next few months, as each upcoming event will reveal more about the franchise's outlook. Some players—young and old—will rise to the challenge to make a legitimate bid to crack the 53-man roster, while others will fade into the background as they fall behind the competition.

Regardless of which direction a player trends, though, it's important to exercise patience and caution. Players have had strong OTA performances only to fizzle out once the preseason started, while others went from being lost causes to Week 1 starters as the summer progressed. Everything is a relatively small sample size, and nothing is truly known until we're closer to September.

With that in mind, Jets fans shouldn't overreact to the good or bad they will see in the coming months. As easy as that might be, Glenn and his staff have a process they're following, and it will take some time to know where everyone truly stands in the organization.

In the meantime, the Jets laid the foundation for an exciting 2026 campaign with their moves in March and April. How much the upcoming offseason events will elevate that excitement will be interesting to see.