Brady Cook Is Putting Himself Behind 8-Ball in Jets' Backup QB Competition

When the New York Jets selected Cade Klubnik in the 2026 NFL Draft, it became evident that Brady Cook’s time with Gang Green was coming to a close. Still, the former Missouri Tiger could have an opportunity to change the coaching staff’s mind by outperforming veteran Bailey Zappe in the offseason workouts.

However, Cook received minimal reps in OTAs when the team went in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills, suggesting the Jets’ brass had already made its decision on the quarterback. But with Klubnik sustaining a back injury last Wednesday, Cook was suddenly given one last chance at redemption in minicamp.

Despite receiving reps at Wednesday's practice, Cook failed to take advantage and was "unplayable", according to Jets OnSI’s Nick Faria. “He missed quality reads, bailed out of the pocket, and was woefully inaccurate throughout the day as well.”

With head coach Aaron Glenn canceling the last practice of minicamp on Thursday, Cook couldn’t reverse the momentum and now finds himself in an increasingly difficult position heading into training camp.

Cook continues to lose grip in race for backup spot

If there was one thing Cook needed to do, it was to display some progression in his development. The former 2025 undrafted free agent is coming off a horrendous rookie campaign, as he struggled mightily when given the starting reins.

Cook played in the final five games (started in four of them) of the season, completing just 57.5% of his passes, throwing two touchdowns and seven interceptions, and posting a 0-4 record. While he wasn’t thrown into the greatest situation, he didn’t showcase the dual-threat ability he displayed in college, rushing for only 49 yards.

The former Missouri QB also didn't stand out in the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills, who sat the majority of their defensive starters in preparation for the playoffs. In this game, Cook completed just 50% of his throws, had one passing touchdown, and averaged 2.7 yards per attempt in the loss.

With the Jets adding Geno Smith, Klubnik, and Zappe to the mix, Cook entered the offseason facing an uphill battle. Smith was quickly named the starter, and the Jets’ decision to invest a fourth-round selection in Klubnik signaled their commitment to developing the rookie.

As a result, Cook and Zappe were left battling for the likely final quarterback spot. Given Zappe’s experience, Cook needed to do well in the offseason workouts to surpass him in the depth chart.

Instead, Cook struggled to make a positive impression with the limited opportunities he was given. While Zappe hasn’t taken firm control in the Jets' backup QB competition, Cook’s inability to improve his standing puts him closer to the end of his tenure in New York.

Fortunately for Cook, he’ll have another shot in training camp next month. For him to change narrative and leave a lasting impression on offensive coordinator Frank Reich, he’ll need to improve his accuracy and make better decisions with his passes.

We’ve seen him make too many costly mistakes last season, and considering the Jets won’t be as talented as other teams, they cannot afford to turn over the ball. Additionally, Cook needs to use his legs and show the coaching staff that he can be utilized on designed runs.

Even though he’ll still be given another crack at it, it’s unlikely Cook will be given the final quarterback spot. He would need to significantly improve from now to training camp to really earn the trust and confidence of the coaching staff.

That means consistently having good, turnover-free practices, turning some heads in the preseason, and being dominant in those games. If not, expect Cook to be one of the many names included on cut day in August.