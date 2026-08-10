Updated Jets Depth Chart After First 2 Weeks of Training Camp (Who's Rising and Falling?)

Two weeks down, roughly a month still to go. The Jets have had a very competitive start to their training camp practices in the second year of the Aaron Glenn era.

While many of the position battles have yet to be decided, the Jets should feel confident that the team is playing at a different level than it has over the last few seasons. With that, the position battles and roster spots seem more solidified than ever.

Let's take a look at the Jets' updated depth chart heading into their third week of camp and the start of the preseason.

Quarterback

Starter: Geno Smith

Geno Smith Backup: Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik On the bubble: Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook

As things stand, I think Klubnik has done enough to walk into preseason games as the Jets' immediate backup quarterback to Smith. While he's struggled at times with NFL defenses, he's looked the part of a player who is better than the round he was drafted.

Cade Klubnik has had a solid start to Jets training camp. Can he extend that momentum into the preseason? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York could opt to bring in another veteran, but Klubnik seems most deserving right now. Zappe and Cook have had their moments but have been inconsistent in their own rights.

Running back

Starter: Breece Hall

Breece Hall Backup: Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu

Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu On the bubble: Chip Trayanum

Hall's status remains unchanged. We've also reached the point in training camp where Allen's success looks like he is on the cusp of a breakout season. We've been here before, though, and will need to see him continue his strong play when game action begins.

In the meantime, Davis remains a quiet but efficient runner for the Jets. Don't be surprised if he ends up with more carries.

Wide receiver

Starters: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr.

Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr. Backup: Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith

Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith On the bubble: Caullin Lacy, Tim Patrick, Jamaal Pritchett

No changes to this group.

Williams is a guaranteed lock to be the team's fourth receiver, and Smith remains a key special-teamer. Wilson, Mitchell, and Cooper are getting plenty of work in their starting jobs as well. This is a group that is getting better by the practice.

Tight end

Starter: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor Backup: Jeremy Ruckert, Kenyon Sadiq, Jelani Woods

Jeremy Ruckert, Kenyon Sadiq, Jelani Woods On the bubble: Andrew Beck, Chase Curtis

It'll be interesting to see what the Jets' TE depth chart looks like once Jelani Woods returns from his injury. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final offensive roster spot is simple: either the Jets keep H-Back Andrew Beck, tight end Jelani Woods, or a 10th offensive lineman. As things stand, Woods's strong training camp practice leads me to believe the Jets would rather keep a fourth tight end rather than a fullback or offensive lineman who didn't deserve to be on the roster.

Everyone else's role remains intact, but for Woods, this may finally be the year he makes the 53-man roster.

Offensive line

Starters: Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou

Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou Backups: Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman, Chukwuma Okorafor, Anez Cooper

Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman, Chukwuma Okorafor, Anez Cooper On the bubble: Kohl Levao

As things stand, I think it's more likely than not that a ninth offensive lineman on the 53-man roster is not currently practicing for the team. Newman has struggled to be the backup center, but Mitchell, Okorafor, and Cooper have played well in spurts.

Replacing Newman seems like a likely scenario, but we'll say he remains on the team for now.

EDGE

Starters: David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare

David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare Backups: Will McDonald IV, Joseph Ossai

Will McDonald IV, Joseph Ossai On the bubble: Braiden McGregor

The starters have flipped. Ossai remains hurt, and McDonald hasn't shown nearly enough as a run defender or pass rusher in camp. Enagbare and Bailey, though, have been excellent. The second-overall rookie remains New York's best player throughout practices while the former Packer looks the part as an all-around quality role player.

New York could look to add a fifth piece here, but they should like what they've seen out of this group.

Interior defensive line

Starters: T'Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, Harrison Phillips

T'Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, Harrison Phillips Backups: Jowon Briggs, Darrell Jackson Jr.

Jowon Briggs, Darrell Jackson Jr. On the bubble: Mazi Smith, Payton Page

Sweat's injury complicates things, but this is a much deeper group than originally thought. Jackson has shown spurts in his first few weeks of camp, and the trio of Phillips, Onyemata and Briggs looks like a formidable group. When Sweat comes back, the Jets should feel confident in this group at both stopping the run and getting after the passer.

Linebacker

Starters: Jamien Sherwood, Demario Davis

Jamien Sherwood, Demario Davis Backups: Kiko Mauigoa, Mykal Walker, Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kiko Mauigoa, Mykal Walker, Marcelino McCrary-Ball On the bubble: Chase Wilson

Jets fans shouldn't expect to see much of a shake-up regarding the pecking order of the LB room. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There won't be a change at the starting linebacker room.

Davis and Sherwood are supplanted there. Who plays behind them, though, remains a question. Walker has had a very good run of camp practices, and McCrary-Ball has had his moments as well. Don't sleep on Mauigoa either. New York's linebacker room has played better than perceived so far.

Cornerback

Starters: AZ Thomas, Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

AZ Thomas, Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Backups: D'Angelo Ponds, Nahshon Wright, Qwan'tez Stiggers

D'Angelo Ponds, Nahshon Wright, Qwan'tez Stiggers On the bubble: Tre Brown, Samuel Womack III, Jordan Clark

Let's start with the players on the bubble.

Brown and Womack have both played very well to this point. While it will be hard for them to make the 53-man roster, each shouldn't wait long to find a role on the practice squad: either in New York or across the league.

Samuel Womack III is facing an uphill battle to crack the Jets' 53-man roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter-wise, Thomas and Wright have both battled pretty hard; however, the former seems like a slight favorite for the battle at the moment. Stephens and Brownlee seem secure in their roles, with Ponds still battling an injury. This group could change in the coming month, but Wright and everyone else will need to figure out a way to stand out.

Safety

Starter: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton Backup: Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore,

Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore, On the bubble: VJ Payne, Dean Clark

Payne's current injury means it will be even harder than before for him to make the 53-man roster. As things stand, it feels like he may begin the year on the practice squad. The starting safety battle opposite Fitzpatrick has been tough, with Belton outplaying Cisco for the majority of camp to this point. While Moore's development has been far slower, the Jets should feel confident in their starting two at this point.

Special teams

Starters: Cade York, Austin McNamara, Thomas Hennessy

Cade York, Austin McNamara, Thomas Hennessy On the bubble: Jason Sanders

Quick change to the kicking battle, with York adding a few better practices than Sanders. As of now, the Jets should be pleased with their competition. Both kickers have played well to this point, and both seem worthy of the starting role.

Preseason action will be the determining factor for both. Outside of that, Hennessy and McNamara are as safe as can be.