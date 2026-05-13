Jets Must Confront RB Trade Dilemma Before It's Too Late

If you were to tell any Jets fan six months ago that the franchise would re-sign running back Breece Hall to a three-year, $43.5 million extension, few would have believed you. With general manager Darren Mougey trading away stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at last year’s deadline, it felt like the franchise was heading towards a full-on fire sale in the offseason.

While this was a great move by the Jets, it now gives them a crowded backfield. Both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis have proven to be solid options and deserve meaningful reps. However, Hall’s new contract makes him the fourth-highest-paid running back, and his continued presence will make it hard for the duo to see the field as often as they'd like.

With a three-man committee out of the picture, Mougey may ultimately need to explore trading either Allen or Davis before it’s too late.

Jets must explore potential Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen trades

In their first two seasons, both Allen and Davis have emerged as valuable backup contributors.

Allen quickly burst onto the scene in his rookie season, logging 334 rushing yards on 92 carries for two touchdowns. He excelled in short-yardage situations and was a reliable check-down option, recording 19 receptions on 27 targets for 148 receiving yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to follow up on his impressive rookie season after suffering an MCL injury in Week 4 last year.

Braelon Allen's promising trajectory was derailed by last season's MCL injury. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Allen's injury presented Davis with an opportunity to showcase his skillset, and he did just that. He finished last season with 236 rushing yards on 43 carries, averaging a remarkable 5.5 yards per carry. While regarded more as an effective downhill runner, he displayed his receiving ability by registering 21 receptions for 186 yards.

Both players are great complementary pieces in the backfield and have established themselves as strong backups. But with Hall inking a long-term deal, there aren't enough reps for all three of them.

That’s why trading either Allen or Davis before the start of the season should be a priority for Mougey. With both players still young—Allen at 22 and Davis at 24—and each having two years left on their rookie deals, the Jets could receive decent value in return, as long as they move one now rather than later.

The Packers stand out as a potential destination, with plenty of question marks behind RB1 Josh Jacobs. The Colts and Commanders are two more possible trade partners with malleable backfield situations, as are the Cowboys.

Being patient won't help the Jets

If the Jets decided to wait until next offseason to trade them, the value wouldn’t be nearly the same as it is now. Since both players would be on expiring deals, teams would be less inclined to give up valuable draft compensation and would rather wait to pursue either player in free agency.

That’s why the Jets should trade either Allen or Davis by the trade deadline at the latest. Since injuries will occur between now and then, teams that are in desperate need of a running back would be willing to give up meaningful draft capital for a young, productive player. If they want another RB later in the summer, they can always look to training camp cuts and the trade market for help.

The Jets need to strike the iron while it's still hot. What happens if Isaiah Davis takes a step back and his trade value tanks? | Paul Childs/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Jets likely won't acquire more than a fourth-round selection for either player, but they still need all the draft assets they can get. While keeping three dependable backs would give New York valuable depth, it’s not essential to keep that much talent at running back.

With Hall as the long-term answer at the position and the Jets in their rebuilding phase, one quality backup will suffice. It's time for Mougey & Co. to start shopping Davis and Allen, as an early start to trade negotiations is the best way to maximize any potential trade return.