Darren Mougey's GM Rating Is Fair for Now

Improvement doesn't simply happen overnight. Not in the NFL, at least.

It's a gradual incline of key moments that culminate in an organization finally putting the finishing touches on a team that's about to become one of the most feared in the NFL. That was the case for New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey, who understood the job he agreed to undertake wasn't exactly going to be an immediate fix.

In the midst of a 15-year playoff drought, Mougey spent the first year as GM determining which players and coaches were worthy enough to be part of his vision in building a winning organization.

Now, it seems like the Jets are finally on the come-up. After a dismal 2025 campaign that saw the team sell off major assets and accumulate salary cap space after a three-win season, Mougey has finally begun to flex his managerial muscle.

And New York appears to finally be on the right path.

Even if not everyone is in agreement nationally.

Darren Mougey's poor GM grade doesn't reflect entire picture

NBC Sports' Patrick Daugherty shocked Jets fans on Wednesday with the unveiling of his general manager rankings. Darren Mougey, despite the quality work he has done over the last full year at the helm, came in at 29th overall.

It's the worst mark for an executive not entering his first season on the job.

Worse than the likes of Monti Ossenfort in Arizona or Mike Borgonzi in Tennessee. Even worse than Joe Schoen, whose role has been debated since John Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the New York Giants earlier this offseason.

Darren Mougey’s one and a half years in charge is not what’s ailing the Jets, Daugherty said. Give it time. Although Mougey cannot be blamed for the systemic rot in owner Woody Johnson’s organization, he had no positive additions take root in 2025, save for perhaps No. 7 overall right tackle Armand Membou. Patrick Daugherty

Of course, there have been many quality moves from Mougey's Jets beyond the Membou selection. New York's trade acquisition of defensive tackle Jowon Briggs was a stroke of genius before the 2025 season. Briggs is an up-and-coming tackle with the fourth-best PFF grade for interior pass rushers (85.6).

There were also the trades of both Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, two of New York's lone All-Pro talents, for the combined collection of three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and an assortment of bottom-of-the-roster players. The return on both trades was widely celebrated across the NFL and continues to be a stroke of genius for Mougey's rebuilding roster.

But just like his predecessors, Mougey won't be graded on the good moves made. He'll be judged based on the team's win/loss record and quarterback decisions.

And whether the final call to bring in Justin Fields or Geno Smith this year was his or not, the Jets' 3-14 mark last year, coupled with a low win total in 2026, shows an organization still trying to figure out the most important position on the football field.

That leaves one obvious reality.

Mougey's general manager grade from NBC Sports is fair... for now. Should New York improve its win total this season and the organization is still able to land its quarterback of the future, the Jets' top front office man will assuredly see his name rise above the current slate, including the previously mentioned people on the hot seat.

Unfortunately, Mougey's ranking is based more on the Jets' struggles over the course of the last decade and a half. The future, for example, could be considered brighter in New York than in Arizona or Miami, or even Tennessee. However, no one will consider that until the Jets actually play good football.

Most Jets fans will argue whether Mougey's GM rating is honest or not, especially when most of the complaints stem from a plan that hasn't been finalized yet.

But until the team starts winning, disrespect is all the organization will see.

And all they should grow accustomed to it.