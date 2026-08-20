Demario Davis-Jets Reunion Is Already Aging Like Fine Wine Even Before the Regular Season Begins 

We’re still a few weeks away from the start of the regular season, but it’s becoming abundantly clear who the New York Jets' best offseason signing is. Since inking a two-year, $22 million contract to re-join Gang Green for a third stint this offseason, Demario Davis has already had an enormous impact on the team.

Davis has quickly emerged as a vocal leader, delivering a passionate pre-game speech in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. But his impact goes beyond simply getting his teammates fired up. Davis also understands exactly what head coach Aaron Glenn wants from his team, and he’s taken on the responsibility of relaying it to the other members of the defense.

"I think he does a hell of a job in the meeting rooms when we’re meeting together of, ‘Man, this is what coach wants, this is what coach is looking for,’ because he’s been with me, he understands what I’m looking for," Glenn told reporters on Wednesday (h/t Jets on Twitter).

The two were together for three years on the New Orleans Saints, giving Davis a strong understanding of what Glenn expects from his players. New York lacked that type of veteran presence and guidance last year, and Davis acknowledged in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that part of the reason the Jets brought him in was to model what a winning culture looks like for the rest of the team.

So far, Davis’ valuable leadership has been on full display, and it’s been great to see. However, New York will also rely on him to make the same kind of impact on the field.

Demario Davis will need to make an impact on and off the field

As many fans are well aware, the Jets' defense was atrocious last season. The unit gave up the most passing touchdowns (36), the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5), and the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (20).

Simply put, the defense wasn’t good. Part of the reason for that was that the linebackers’ corps was ineffective. Jamien Sherwood was the only decent contributor, recording 33 run-stops and earning an 81.1 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, but even he had his struggles.

Sherwood was horrific in coverage, allowing 51 receptions (64 targets) for 578 yards and four touchdowns. With New York lacking reliable depth at the position, they desperately needed someone to alleviate the pressure off Sherwood.

That’s where Davis comes in, who, despite being 37 years old, remains an elite-level contributor. Last season, Davis posted a career-high in total tackles with 143, while also recording 39 run stops, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

He remained a dominant force against the run too, earning an 88.9 run-defense grade, per PFF, ranking seventh among 88 qualifying linebackers.

That kind of production is exactly what the Jets need from Davis. With him in the fold, New York should improve significantly against the run, particularly with his ability to get downhill and hold runners to little gains.

His impact shouldn’t stop there, either. The two-time Pro Bowler is great at dissecting offenses and diagnosing plays. As the MIKE linebacker, he’ll be responsible for communicating with the defense and getting his teammates in the right position.

This practically gives Glenn a coach on the field to make the whole unit better. This combination of production and leadership is what makes Davis so valuable to the Jets’ defense.

We already know Davis is doing a great job communicating Glenn’s expectations and showing his teammates how he wants the defense to operate. Now, he’ll need to continue providing that same level of impact on the field throughout the season.

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