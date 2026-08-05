Doctor Gives Positive Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Setback During Jets Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Fans were thrilled when the Jets were able to draft Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the 16th overall pick in April's draft. Few players in history had the kind of freakish athleticism that the 21-year-old possessed in college.

Now, they're just hoping the tight end will be the same player when he sees the field again.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced Tuesday that Sadiq had suffered a "setback" following his recovery from hernia surgery in the offseason and will be out for a bit.

"I'm not real worried, but the thing is I want to make sure that I make the right decision

on making sure I take care of him so he can be ready for the regular season," Glenn said.

Worried or not, the Jets now have bigger questions surrounding their first-round tight end. They had known he would undergo the surgery during the offseason. What they may not have accounted for was a setback at this moment.

Even if it was always a possibility.

Kenyon Sadiq's injury was a long time coming

All seemed to be on schedule for the Jets and Sadiq when training camp began. Not only was the Oregon product able to participate in each practice, but he was used in several plays as a key target.

After practice on Saturday, the 21-year-old even spoke about how he felt coming off surgery compared to battling a myraid of issues during his final season with the Ducks.

"I already feel better than last season, which is good," Sadiq said.

Although his training camp started on the right foot, it didn't take long for Kenyon Sadiq's offseason to go sideways. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then came Monday. A scheduled off-day, as previously agreed upon by doctors, revealed the setback that would keep Sadiq off the field for the foreseeable future. Dr. Daniel Kaplan, a sports orthopedic surgery specialist at NYU Langone Health, specified that the Jets were not wrong in their plan for Sadiq.

Something just happened that is common for post-hernia surgery patients.

"The setback would most likely have to do just with the amount of accrued inflammation he has," Kaplan told Jets OnSI. "They didn't like the way he was responding, so then you know they dialed it back, which is 100% the most responsible approach."

There are two types of hernias that athletes usually have. One type is when a part of the intestines pushes through the abdominal region. Another type, more commonly known as a "sports hernia," is when the abdominal wall is separated from the bone.

While we do not know which specific hernia Sadiq suffered, Glenn did confirm on Tuesday that both concerns were treated.

"Most guys, they usually get both of them done, that's how most doctors do it," he said.

There is hope for Sadiq to be ready by the start of the season, though. And it relies heavily on the inflammation going down and keeping the tight end off the field.

For now.

Doctor breaks down Jets' plan

By opting for surgery during the offseason, the Jets hoped that Sadiq's recovery would be efficient enough for him to take the field with enough time to be integrated into the offense. The reported setback was something that was always on the table.

Even if it wasn't as bad as it could have been.

"If he had a significant catastrophic setback, especially if it was after a bowel surgery, then he'd probably be done for the season," Kaplan said.

Kenyon Sadiq's setback isn't ideal for the Jets, but it's safe to say that his situation could be a lot worse, and for that, they should be relieved. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York's confidence in Sadiq's return for Week 1 leads Kaplan to push for inflammation as the biggest cause of the setback. It's also why he felt the team did the right thing from the very beginning by scheduling off-days for the tight end during the ramp-up process.

"I don't think they rushed him back," Kaplan said. "It's trial and error. ... His tissues maybe weren't fully healed enough to handle the sorts of loads of NFL practices. I think you had to try and see, and I think they did the responsible thing."

What happens now will depend on Sadiq's recovery.

If the inflammation goes down soon, a slower ramp-up period could be in order for the Jets. The longer it takes, the more analysis will need to be done. Regardless, Week 1 is a realistic timeline that won't jeopardize the athlete, according to Kaplan.

I would have thought he'd be about game-ready between now and the next month. It's not that the surgery will prevent him from playing, but it's (whether) he will have enough time to get conditioned for NFL game action. Dr. Daniel Kaplan

New York hopes that their patient approach will get Sadiq back on the field to help them this season. While the inflammation goes down, expectations for the Jets' tight end will have to shift to start the year. He may not be as integrated into the offense as many would hope.

But Sadiq will be expected to be on the field nevertheless. And for a Jets team in need of offensive firepower, that will be enough to start.