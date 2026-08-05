Jets Quick TE Signing Sends Clear Message After Kenyon Sadiq Injury

Out of all the position battles in the spotlight for the New York Jets, tight end is certainly one to watch at training camp. In addition to Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods, the Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq with the No. 16 overall pick and only added some more competition to the position.

While Sadiq brings elite speed and versatility to the offense and has already earned trust from his coaches as a matchup nightmare for Jets defenders, he missed offseason team activities and mandatory minicamp while recovering from hernia surgery and will remain off the field for some time after doctors saw something during exams while he sat out of practice.

Dr. Daniel Kaplan, a sports orthopedic surgery specialist at NYU Langone Health, gave a positive update to Jets OnSI's Nick Faria, saying he doesn't believe the Jets "rushed him back" and that it is more about whether "he will have enough time to get conditioned for NFL game action."

However, that did not stop the Jets from reaching an agreement with Marist University TE Connor Hulstein on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The signing didn't come out of nowhere, as the Jets had previously invited him to their rookie minicamp this spring.

Tight end Connor Hulstein, from Marist University, reached agreement today with the N.Y. Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2026

While Hulstein amassed career-highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (599) and receiving touchdowns (seven) last season with Marist, this appears to be more about the Jets bringing in a random undrafted free agent to have enough players on the field than anything else.

Jets had more than enough TE depth even before Connor Hulstein signing

Obviously, this is a cool underdog story and one that could prove beneficial if injuries take a toll, but there is still plenty of depth behind Sadiq on this roster, and the Jets do not need a real contributor beyond what they already have at TE. Hulstein was brought in to be a warm body, not a needle-mover.

Sadiq has faced some setbacks in training camp, but his physicality and versatility make him difficult to contain and serve as a reminder of the expectations that should be placed on him entering the season. Still, even if he is unable to begin the season as the starter and leave the impact that many expect from him, the Jets have other options to turn to.

Although Taylor could take on a different role in his second season if Sadiq is cleared to start, he has proven to be a red zone threat and offers a ton of breakout potential if the injury concerns carry over to the start of the season for Sadiq.

The Jets will need Mason Taylor to be at his best if Kenyon Sadiq is forced to miss more time early in the 2026 NFL season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ruckert signed a two-year, $10 million extension last season with the Jets after posting career-highs in catches (23), receiving yards (179) and TDs (one), clearly positioning himself as a TE2 behind Taylor before Sadiq's arrival.

Then there's Woods, who was a waiver wire pickup last season and continues to face job uncertainty in the early stages of training camp. Woods dealt with hamstring and turf toe injuries in 2023 and 2024, but he, too, is an ideal red-zone target with his 6-foot-7, 253-pound frame and could still force the Jets' hand with a strong showing.

Clearly, this is a Jets team that has more than enough depth at TE to account for Sadiq's injury. They don't need Hulstein to make immediate waves (although it would be nice).

While Sadiq's intangibles and ability to pick up yards after the catch and serve as a blocker point to him making an immediate impact when he is fully healthy, Taylor, Ruckert and Woods still offer some upside and can easily step up and fill the void when he is sidelined.

Most signings like the Hulstein one would typically not be a great sign for a player dealing with an injury in training camp, but this is a completely different story. Hulstein gives the Jets another body to put on the field if needed, but it is clear they do not need a real contributor with the stacked unit already in place.