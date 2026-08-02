Kenyon Sadiq Keeps Earning Jets' Trust Despite Rocky Start

When the New York Jets sent the card up with the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in April, few could have predicted the course of action the organization would take.

After all, the draft selection of Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq came just a year after selecting Mason Taylor in the second round. Few organizations in history have ever taken a tight end in the first two rounds in back-to-back drafts.

However, in the early stages of his first training camp, Sadiq is proving the Jets' decision-making correct. He's been used all over the field, and his versatility makes him an intriguing weapon to use throughout the upcoming season.

Not only that, the rookie tight end is earning the coaches' trust each week.

Sadiq's small sample size pleases Jets

It's uncommon for tight ends to make an immediate impact in the NFL after college. Not only do they have to learn each blocking technique and scheme, but they also must learn the route trees for each team.

Some players have risen above that perception. Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers is an exception to that very rule. Indianapolis Colts' 2025 first-round pick Tyler Warren is another.

Through the first week of camp, it appears Sadiq is another. Despite missing OTAs and mandatory minicamp while recovering from hernia surgery, the 21-year-old has been a matchup nightmare for the Jets defense in practice, making plays downfield and being sure-handed enough to impress the entire coaching staff.

"He can do so many things," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "And he's a very smart player. He can play at the X, he can play the Y-tight end, he can play the F, he can play in the backfield. The thing that we have to be conscious of is we don't overload him with positions to where he won't be effective, and we're mindful of that, we are."

Sadiq's versatility is expected to match up well with the likes of Taylor. While the son of the Hall-of-Fame edge rusher performed admirably in his rookie year, his touches could be in danger this year as he shares the field with Sadiq.

Always the consummate pro, Taylor isn't worried about that. He sees the player Sadiq is and understands the tight end room has only gotten better.

“I think we’re building something special in the tight-end room,” Taylor said.

Much like Taylor was in his rookie season, Sadiq is not a finished product. As he gains trust with his offensive coaches, he is also looking to correct the things he does wrong. In an offense led by former quarterback and current play-caller Frank Reich, that distinction is extremely important.

"Just getting a feel for everything, earning his trust is huge," Sadiq said. "So just continuing to go out there and make a mistake, but make sure not to make the same one again. Just those things."

It's almost unheard of for a team to take two tight ends highly in back-to-back drafts. New York went against conventional wisdom, placing Sadiq on their card with the 16th pick. But if his rookie season is anything close to what the start of camp has been, the Jets will know they made out like bandits.

Players of Sadiq's talent don't come around often, and it makes the offense more challenging to defend in 2026.