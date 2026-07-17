Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq: Rookie Pass Catcher Looks to Make Immediate Impact in 2026 at No. 7

We’re officially inside the top 10 in our 25 most important Jets rankings in 2026, and only two spots away from the top five. It’s been a fun journey detailing all these players, who will be a big factor in this team’s success this upcoming season.

This week, we’ve already talked about T’Vondre Sweat (No. 10), Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 9), and Geno Smith (No. 8). And today, we’re going to highlight the second of the Jets’ first-round picks from this year’s draft, tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

No one expected the Jets to take a tight end at No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially with New York already having Mason Taylor on the roster. However, New York decided not to pass on the best player available at that point in the draft.

With Sadiq now in the fold, the Jets are hoping that the rookie pass catcher could follow in the same footsteps as Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren, and Colston Loveland, recent first-round picks, who became instant playmakers as rookies.

Why is Kenyon Sadiq so important

Kenyon Sadiq's importance rings true for multiple reasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Jets have Mason Taylor, who is coming off a solid rookie season in 2025, there is nothing wrong with having two good, young tight ends.

At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, Sadiq is a matchup nightmare for linebackers and cornerbacks, as he has speed and athleticism to be utilized across the formation. Last season at Oregon, the 21-year-old tight end racked up 51 receptions for 580 yards and eight touchdowns.

With the Jets having Sadiq and Taylor, they can throw different looks at the defense, such as more 12-personnel sets (two tight ends, two wide receivers, a running back).

Last year, the Jets ran 12 personnel at a 17.03% rate, which ranked 22nd in the league, per SumerSports. That doesn’t come as a shock, as the Jets’ TE2 was Jeremy Ruckert, who is better suited as a blocking tight end than a receiver. However, with Ruckert in a TE3 role behind Sadiq and Taylor, the hope is that new offensive coordinator Frank Reich will find a way to get both guys on the field together.

Kenyon Sadiq’s strengths and weaknesses

Kenyon Sadiq's athletic traits will give him an edge as a rookie this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Sadiq’s biggest strengths is his athleticism and versatility. You can line him up across the formation, and he’ll still find ways to make plays. Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan ranked the former Oregon tight end as the No. 1 H-Back in this year’s class.

The 6-foot-3 Sadiq ran a blistering 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which was faster than some running backs and wide receivers. In fact, his 40-yard dash time was the fastest ever run by a tight end at the combine, breaking Vernon Davis's (2006) and Dorin Dickerson’s (2010) time of 4.40, per Pro Football Talk.

In addition to his 40-yard time, Sadiq also boasts strong hands and isn’t afraid to make catches in traffic. The former Oregon Duck will also pick up yards after the catch and can hold his own as a blocker in-line.

Meanwhile, one area for Sadiq to improve is the need to be better at the point of attack as a blocker. We know the rookie tight end has the receiver and route-running skills to get on the field immediately, but to stay on the field, blocking will be just as important, especially with a star running back like Breece Hall.

What happens if Kenyon Sadiq gets hurt

The Jets need to be ready in case Kenyon Sadiq fails to have a healthy rookie campaign. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets are already experiencing this with Sadiq, who did not participate in organized team activities (OTAs) or mandatory minicamp due to a minor hernia procedure in late May. However, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that the former Oregon star is expected to be ready to go for training camp.

New York fans will hope that’s the case because Taylor didn’t have the best OTAs and minicamp showing, which was stunning based on how he played last season. If Sadiq were to get banged up again in the regular season, the Jets’ top two tight ends would be Taylor and Ruckert.

We already saw how that looks, and it wouldn’t be a shock if Reich went with Taylor on the field and leaned on more three-wide receiver sets with Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr.

Why we ranked Kenyon Sadiq here

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Cooper Jr., who was ranked 19th, Sadiq has the chance to step in and take command of the TE1 job. However, it won’t just be handed to him. He has to prove himself in preseason and training camp against Taylor, who has a year of NFL experience under his belt.

That said, the sky is the limit for Sadiq if he turns into the player that everyone believes he could become, which is a top-10 tight end in the NFL. It might not happen in Year 1 as the Jets have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, but those other targets will create more 1-on-1 opportunities for Sadiq.

Think about it: defenses will be trying to worry about Wilson and Mitchell on the outside, leaving Sadiq to do damage underneath against linebackers and possibly slot corners, who are smaller in size.

If Sadiq can have a season like Loveland had last year with the Bears (58 receptions for 713 yards and six TDs), he’ll be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year convo and definitely a candidate for the top-5 this time next year in the rankings.