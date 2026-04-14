The Best Second-Round Gems in Jets History (And How They Were Found)

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Jets, as they have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. At Nos. 2 and 16, the hope is that New York can land two franchise-altering players to get this franchise back on track after a disastrous 3-14 season in 2025.

However, the draft doesn’t end at the first round. The Jets have several more draft selections, which include two in the second round. Last year, we saw New York find their tight end of the future in the second round in Mason Taylor.

Over the years, the Jets have found success in the second round with Breece Hall in 2022 and Marcus Maye in 2017. But New York also has had a bunch of misses in the second round over the last 10-plus years, such as Denzel Mims (2020), Christian Hackenberg (2016), and Devin Smith, to name a few.

With all that being said, we’re going to focus on the best second-round gems that New York has discovered throughout its franchise history, going back to the 1960s. Some of these names will be familiar; others won’t, but their impact helped the team win games.

1. Rich Caster, TE, No. 46 overall pick (1970 NFL Draft)

New York Jets receiver Rich Caster (88) catches a pass against Baltimore Colts defensive back Rick Volk (21) at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

In the 1970 NFL Draft, the Jets took a chance on an HBCU playmaker in Rich Caster. Caster, who played his college football at Jackson State, lined up at WR and TE, and put up fantastic numbers. He had 160 catches for 3,638 yards and 28 TDs. His size (6’5”, 228 pounds) and speed caught the attention of the Jets, who took him in the second round.

In a 2018 interview with Jim Gehman of newyorkjets.com, the former Jackson State star said he didn’t think he would get drafted. But scouts started to show interest in him, and before he knew it, he was playing with the best QB in the game, Joe Namath.

I didn't think I'd get drafted, but scouts were showing interest. When I got drafted, it was a dream come true, playing with the best quarterback in the game at that time ... I was a big Joe Namath fan all along, even before he won that Super Bowl. So there was kind of a home connection there a little bit through Joe. Not that I knew him, but the idea that he was a homeboy.

Over his eight-year tenure with the Jets, Caster mostly played tight end, which gave the Jets an advantage on offense. Caster recorded 245 for 4,344 yards and 36 touchdowns in 107 games. He also averaged 18.1 yards per reception, which is absurd for a tight end, and was named to the Pro Bowls three times.

Caster was traded by the Jets in 1978 to the Houston Oilers, where he would spend three-plus years before rounding out his career with the New Orleans Saints and Washington. He won a Super Bowl with Washington in 1982.

Caster passed away in February 2024 after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He left behind a tremendous legacy with the Jets, including being ranked 10th all-time in team history in receiving yards.

2. Wesley Walker, WR, No. 33 overall pick (1977 NFL Draft)

New York Jets receiver Wesley Walker (85) in action against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins and Jets tied 28-28. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Walker was projected to be a first-round pick in the 1977 NFL Draft despite suffering a knee injury in his senior year at Cal. That didn’t happen for the All-American wide receiver, who thought the New Orleans Saints would draft him at the top of the second round, but instead it was the Jets.

My senior year, I had a very serious knee injury, so it scared a lot of teams. But all the scouts were saying I was still going in the first round ... I'm waiting for the phone call, it didn't come. And finally New Orleans called and said they're starting the second round and they're going to draft me.



I get a call later and think it's New Orleans, and it was the Jets. I'm from California and I love the Raiders and San Francisco (49ers), but if I had a choice, New York would have been one of the teams I would have selected myself.

It was an outstanding pick by the Jets as Walker became one of the better WRs in franchise history when it was all said and done. The former Cal wideout was named to the All-Rookie team in 1977. He posted 35 receptions for 740 yards and three touchdowns in his first year in the NFL. Walker also boasted a league-best 21.1 yards per reception and followed that up in his second year with a 24.4 yards per catch average.

Also, during his second year, Walker had 48 receptions (109 targets) for 1,169 yards and eight TDs. It would be the first of his two 1,000 receiving yard campaigns in his 13-year career. He was named to the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro.

Walker proved to be a playmaker throughout his tenure in New York. He finished second all-time in receiving yards (8,306), second in receiving touchdowns (71), and tied for fifth in receptions (438) with Mickey Shuler.

3. Mark Gastineau, DE, No. 41 overall pick (1979 NFL Draft)

To end the 1970s, the Jets hit the jackpot in the second round with Mark Gastineau. Gastineau, who was taken with the 41st pick in 1979, didn’t play much his rookie season. But immediately took off in his second year in 1980, and the rest is history.

In his second year with the Jets, the young Gastineau was wreaking havoc, racking up 11.5 sacks. After that season, he would be part of the famed New York Sack Exchange and had a ridiculous five-year run.

Gastineau established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, recording 80.5 sacks, being named to the Pro Bowl five times, and receiving three first-team All-Pro nods and a second-team nod.

The former second-round pick saw his production dip over his last three years with the club, amassing only 13.5 sacks. Gastineau holds the franchise record for total sacks (107.5), ranking 48th on the league’s unofficial list, dating back to 1960.

4. David Harris, LB, No. 47 overall pick (2007 NFL Draft)

New York Jets linebacker David Harris (52) looks on during training camp at SUNY Cortland. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Darrelle Revis was the star of the 2017 draft class for the Jets, but do not sleep on Harris, who was beloved by New York fans. "The Hitman" doesn’t have the Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolades as the other guys on this list, but it doesn’t diminish his impact on the Jets’ defense.

Harris made his presence felt immediately as a rookie playing in all 16 games and making nine starts. The young linebacker had 126 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, five sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

That would be the first of several years that Harris would have 100-plus tackles in a season. He and Revis gave the Jets’ defense an infusion of young talent and playmaking that would help this team for many years to come. The former Michigan Wolverine defender spent 10 years in the Big Apple before ending his career with the New England Patriots in 2017.

Harris ended his New York career ranked 15th in sacks (35), joining Mo Lewis and Larry Grantham as the only other LBs who are in the top 15 in sacks. The former second-round pick is also ranked fourth all-time in solo tackles (710), which again speaks volumes about what he did on the field.

5. Breece Hall, RB, No. 36 overall pick (2022 NFL Draft)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Some fans might disagree and say it's too early to put Hall on this list, but even though he doesn’t have any Pro Bowls or All-Pros, he’s been an outstanding player for the Jets through his first four years.

Hall is currently ranked 12th on the Jets’ all-time leading rusher list with 3,398. Last season, he had his first 1,000-yard campaign (1,065 yards), which was one of the few bright spots in a desolate season for New York.

Outside his rookie season in 2022, where he played seven games due to injury, Hall has been a consummate pro out of the backfield for the Jets, starting at least 16 games each over the last three seasons.

There was a thought that the Jets could trade Hall during the season or let him hit free agency this offseason. However, New York believes it's better with the veteran RB than without, placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last month.

The hope is that the two sides can agree to a long-term deal, keeping him in New York for the foreseeable future, which will allow him to help get this team back on track and possibly move up in the all-time rushing record. Right now, he’s only 883 yards away from surpassing Johnny Hector, who is currently fifth in the record books.

If Hall can have another 1,000-yard rushing season, which could be possible with better QB play from under center, he could be sitting fifth or fourth in Jets’ franchise history. Hall was the first RB taken in the 2022 draft, followed by Kenneth Walker III (No. 41) and James Cook (No. 63), who have made good careers for themselves.

In terms of league-wide conservation, Hall doesn’t get much attention, but we know he’s one of the more dynamic backs in the league with what he can do on the ground and as a pass catcher out of the backfield.