The Greatest First-Round Picks in Jets History -- The Ones Who Changed Everything

The 2026 NFL Draft is only a couple of weeks away, where the New York Jets will be officially on the clock in the first round with picks Nos. 2 and 16 overall.

The Jets will be hoping to land a game-changer or potentially a franchise-altering player at No. 2, and maybe another one at 16. The last time New York had the second overall pick, they took Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft, which turned out to be a disaster.

That being said, there have been a lot of great first-round picks in Jets’ history that helped the franchise take leaps and bounds, no matter the era. Now, that doesn’t mean the not-so-good selections like Wilson in 2021 or Dee Milliner in 2013 (No. 9 overall) should be forgotten, as they're valuable lessons.

However, several excellent players have played in the Big Apple for the Jets and lived up to the high expectations that come with being a first-round pick. Below, we’ll discuss those five former first-round picks who made watching Jets football fun and left their impact on the field.

Joe Namath, QB, No. 2 overall pick in 1965

It’s impossible to start a list of the greatest first-round picks in Jets’ history without mentioning the best QB to don the uniform, Joe Namath.

Namath was taken with the second pick in the 1965 AFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. Some fans may not know that Broadway Joe was also selected 12th overall in the 1965 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, who couldn’t get a done deal to bring him to the NFL.

The Jets needed a new quarterback as the Dick Wood era wasn’t cutting it. Wood spent two seasons with the New York Titans in 1963, who became the Jets in ‘64. His numbers weren’t great over that span, completing 46.3% of his passes for 4,502 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions. He also had a pedestrian 10-12-2 record.

Enter Namath, who didn’t have the best start to his career, throwing for 9,606 yards, 63 TDs, and 70 interceptions, but the Jets’ wins started to improve starting in his second year, where he was the full-time starter. New York was 6-6-2 in 1966 and 8-5-1 in 1967.

However, things came together perfectly for the Jets and Namath in 1968, who guaranteed that New York would win Super Bowl III over the Baltimore Colts. It was a bold proclamation for the young QB to make, but it panned out as the Jets won 16-7.

Who knew it would be the only Super Bowl that the Jets have won, almost 57 years later. That Super Bowl win, and the guarantee, encapsulated Namath’s career in New York.

He played 12 years in the Big Apple, where he was named to five Pro Bowls, three second-team All-Pro honors, and a first-team All-Pro honor. He unequivocally set the standard for all Jets quarterbacks for decades to come.

Keyshawn Johnson, WR, No. 1 overall pick in 1996

Sep 8, 1996; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) signals from the endzone during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Giants Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

When talking about Jets football in the 1990s, one of the first names that comes to mind is wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. Johnson was an uber-talented player coming out of USC, and the Jets took him with the first overall pick, which was quite shocking.

The last time a receiver went No. 1 overall in the draft was Irving Fryar in 1984 (New England Patriots). Coincidentally, since Johnson went No. 1 overall in ‘96, no other wide receiver has gone No. 1, as that honor has seemingly gone to quarterbacks.

Johnson’s era in New York didn’t lead to many playoff appearances. The Jets went to the postseason once, which was in 1998. However, no one could question the former No. 1 overall pick’s skills as he scored 31 receiving touchdowns across 62 games. In his last two years with the club, Johnson had back-to-back 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons, which came with Pro Bowl nods.

It’s a shame the Jets couldn’t win more with Johnson, but there’s only so much he could do with instability under center. The young wideout was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 1999 season in exchange for two first-round picks in the 2000 NFL Draft. Those picks became John Abraham and Anthony Becht. It was a shocking move, which worked out for both teams, as the Jets got quality starters in Abraham and Becht.

Meanwhile, Johnson spent four seasons with the Bucs, where he won a Super Bowl in 2001 and made the Pro Bowl again. He ended his career with the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers. Even though things did not work out for Johnson in New York, he brought skill, bravado, and playmaking to the wide receiver position.

Nick Mangold, C, No. 29 overall pick in 2006

Coming off a terrible 4-12 season in 2005, the Jets decided to address the trenches in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. With their first selection at No. 4 overall, they took offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson. Then, later in the draft at No. 29, New York took center Nick Mangold.

Ferguson had a nice career in New York, where he was named to three Pro Bowls. It was Mangold, though, who made himself a household name with Jets fans and was one of the better centers during his era.

The former Ohio State offensive lineman was a consistent model of production and longevity for the Jets. Mangold began his career with five straight seasons, playing and starting all 16 games.

During his 11-year career in New York, Mangold was named to several Pro Bowls, which is the most for any player drafted by the Jets. The former first-round pick also received two first-team All-Pro nods and a second-team All-Pro honor.

When you think about the Rex Ryan era of Jets football, where he led New York to back-to-back AFC championship game appearances, one of the players that came to mind is Mangold, who anchored the offensive line that had the job of keeping Mark Sanchez upright in the pocket.

The 41-year-old offensive lineman recently passed away in October due to complications from kidney disease. Before he passed, Mangold was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022, along with Ferguson and Revis. His memory will still live on among Jets fans for years to come, as there will never be another center like him.

Darrelle Revis, CB, No. 14 overall pick in 2007

Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets corner back Darrelle Revis (24) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After taking Mangold in the first round in 2006, the Jets made a move up the draft board, going from No. 25 to No. 14 to take Darrelle Revis. He established himself quickly as one of the top cornerbacks in the league quickly to the point where he got the nickname ‘Revis Island’.

There weren’t many starting quarterbacks or wide receivers who had success visiting Revis Island over his time with the Jets. In his first six years with the Jets, Revis recorded 19 interceptions, was named to four Pro Bowls, received three first-team All Pros, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.



The veteran cornerback was the gold standard and helped make the Jets one of the toughest scoring defenses in the league. Now, Revis’ tenure didn’t come without its headaches, injury, and his exit following the 2012 season, where he was traded to the Buccaneers for the 2013 season, and then spent a year with the New England Patriots in 2014.

However, he returned for one more stint with the Jets, playing two more seasons in front of the fanbase before ending his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. Revis helped define an era of Jets football that fans yearn for, and they don’t forget it. They’ll be able to show their love this summer as he’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.