Former Jets RB Chris Johnson's Heartbreaking Announcement Sheds Light on ALS

The NFL world was shocked Monday morning when former All-Pro running back Chris Johnson announced that he's been diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

"If sharing my story helps even one person get diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope, it's worth it," Johnson said in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

Johnson is best known for his years with the Tennessee Titans, when he rushed for 2,000 yards in 2009, which playfully gave him the nickname "CJ2K." After a six-year run with the Titans, Johnson signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets for the 2014 season, where he recorded over 600 yards rushing. He finished his 10-year career with the Arizona Cardinals afterward.

"Our entire Jets family is with you," the Jets said in a post on X. "Sending strength and support as you face this challenge."

Our entire Jets family is with you, @ChrisJohnson28. Sending strength and support as you face this challenge. pic.twitter.com/9EnDrvXSKp — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 29, 2026

Johnson's announcement sheds light on an extremely difficult disease to manage. The former running back spoke about how quickly it took hold of his body and also sent a message to other people who may be dealing with similar symptoms.

"It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined," Johnson said on Good Morning America. "I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body. Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she could make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn't do that."

The Jets family is behind Johnson in every way going forward as he battles ALS. Even though he spent one year with the organization, it just shows how close-knit the team, let alone the franchise, is.

But it's a strong reminder to get tested and checked out each time at the doctor's and stay ahead of known diseases, as prayers continue to go out to the Johnson family at this time.