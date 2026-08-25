Four 53-Man Roster Decisions I'd Make If I Were Jets GM This Week 

The New York Jets made a handful of roster moves last weekend in preparation for their final preseason game on Friday, releasing Caullin Lacy, Nate Voorhis, and Sam Scott. Then on Tuesday, they waived kicker Cade York. Those moves leave the Jets with 91 players on their roster.

These aren’t the only moves that GM Darren Mougey will have to make in the coming days. He’ll need to cut 38 more players by 6 p.m. on August 30, when he'll decide which bubble players to keep and determine if he wants to make any last-minute upgrades.

With that in mind, here are the four roster decisions if I were running the Jets.

1. Trade for QB Andy Dalton

Cade Klubnik firmly established himself as the QB2 over these past few weeks with strong showings in both training camp and preseason. While Klubnik winning the QB2 job appeared to be Mougey and the coaching staff’s plan all along, New York would be wise to add a veteran quarterback to the room.

If Geno Smith were to go down with an injury early in the season, Klubnik would be thrust into the starting role. If he struggles, it could hurt his confidence and potentially hinder his development.

That’s why Mougey and the Jets’ brass should target Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Andy Dalton. The 16-year veteran has played poorly in the preseason and, as a result, is projected to not only lose the QB2 competition to Tanner McKee but also a roster spot.

Although Dalton’s best days are behind him, his experience would benefit the Jets’ quarterback room and especially Klubnik. It gives New York a reliable option instead of throwing Klubnik into the fire, while also providing him with a seasoned veteran who can serve as a valuable mentor.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Andy Dalton should be on the New York Jets' radar ahead of roster cutdown day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Jets could wait until Dalton is released, there’s no guarantee that he would sign or want to play for Gang Green; therefore, trading for him should be the preferred option. A 2027 sixth-round pick should be enough to acquire Dalton.

2. Keep LB Chase Wilson on the 53-man roster

New York has been patiently waiting for either Kiko Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, or Mykal Walker to emerge and prove they can be a reliable rotational contributor. That has yet to happen.

While each player has had some strong moments, none have consistently stood out. This has ultimately left room for Chase Wilson, who’s made a strong case for a roster spot with his play the last few weeks.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night, he led the team in tackles (6) alongside Jordan Clark, earned a 68 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, and recorded a sack. He also fared well in coverage, being targeted just once across 24 coverage snaps.

Although the undrafted free agent out of West Virginia still needs to develop before he can become a meaningful contributor, he’s shown enough to warrant consideration for a roster spot. If Wilson has another strong performance in the preseason finale against the New York Giants, I wouldn’t think twice about keeping him on the roster.

3. Sign OL Thayer Munford Jr.

If the New York Jets aren't pleased with their backup offensive line depth, they should consider signing former New England Patriots offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets’ starting offensive line is great, but they lack quality depth. Anez Cooper and Xavier Newman are the top two interior backups, while Chukwuma Okorafor and Max Mitchell are solid backup tackle options.

However, none have done enough to inspire confidence if a starter goes down. With Jets OnSI’s Nick Faria highlighting the backup offensive line as a serious concern from last Friday’s preseason game and Monday’s practice, the franchise should consider strengthening its depth by adding Thayer Munford Jr. to the mix.

The four-year veteran offers versatility, having experience at both tackle positions during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots. Munford has been a solid pass protector, allowing 10 sacks and 29 hurries across 674 pass-blocking snaps.

With the Patriots last season, he served as the jumbo tight end in heavy-run blocking formations, giving the Jets another way to use his skill. Munford could be a useful addition to the Jets’ running game in this role, which ranked 10th in rushing yards per game last season (123.3).

Munford wouldn’t completely solve New York’s depth concerns, but he would give the Jets another experienced option if Armand Membou or Olu Fashanu miss time.

4. Cut EDGE Braiden McGregor

Braiden McGregor had two years to show that he could be a meaningful contributor. He hasn’t. Last season, despite receiving plenty of playing time, he failed to establish himself as a reliable contributor.

In 265 defensive snaps, McGregor recorded 15 total tackles (one tackle for loss), one sack, and eight pressures. He was a non-factor against the run and unreliable at generating pressure, earning a 33.1 run-defense grade, which ranked 114th among 115 qualifying edge rushers, and a 58.9 pass-rush grade, per PFF.

The Jets can’t afford to keep waiting for him to develop, and they no longer need to. With the additions of David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, and Joseph Ossai alongside Will McDonald IV, New York is already set at edge rusher.

If the Jets decided they wanted to keep five edge rushers, I’d still give the final spot to someone other than McGregor. Nate Lynn is a name worth watching after his performance against the Steelers, where he posted two sacks and four total tackles. While still considered a long shot to make it, I’d rather give the spot to Lynn, who has shown more upside in the preseason.

At this point, there’s little reason to continue investing a roster spot in McGregor when the team could use it to give another player an opportunity.

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