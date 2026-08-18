One Jets Position Battle That Could Be Decided in Preseason Week 2

The Jets officially kicked off their preseason slate with a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Friday, but several players emerged from that preseason-opening loss as winners after some encouraging performances on the field.

One of the biggest winners to come out of the game was rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had already lived up to the hype and showed why he was the front-runner for the QB2 role, thanks to the poise and accuracy he has displayed so far. While he did not make any wow throws in the preseason opener, Klubnik was a solid 5-of-7 for 56 yards and led a couple of scoring drives, one of which was capped off by a field goal on the first possession.

That type of accuracy is something Klubnik has displayed since the beginning of organized team activities (OTAs), but it also helps that his competition for the position has done nothing to put any pressure on him so far. Bailey Zappe was just 6-of-10 for 55 yards and two interceptions, including a 47-yard pick-6 in the second quarter.

Not only did Zappe put himself on thin ice with his disastrous showing, but Brady Cook has been playing from behind all offseason. While his outlook certainly looks brighter after going 9-of-15 for 108 yards and registering an 82.1 passer rating against the Buccaneers, his ceiling is likely the QB3 position, potentially paving the way for Klubnik to lock up the QB2 role if he can have another strong performance.

Cade Klubnik appears to be in driver's seat for QB2 role

A sore left ankle kept starting QB Geno Smith out of the lineup for the preseason opener, so Klubnik was thrust into the spotlight a little sooner than he anticipated. Even though head coach Aaron Glenn came under fire for sitting Klubnik after the two scoring drives, it was an ideal debut for the rookie signal-caller out of Clemson, preseason game or not.

New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik could put himself in position to win the QB2 job with another strong showing this week. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zappe was viewed early on as the QB2 due to his experience as a backup. Despite that, he has completed 62.1% of his throws for 2,223 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 15 career games (nine starts). The Jets signed Zappe to a futures deal after he spent last season on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, but he cannot afford to slip up as he did against the Buccaneers if he wants to get the nod over Klubnik.

For Cook, the preseason opener was an encouraging sign for a player who kept putting himself behind the 8-ball with lackluster performances in minicamp and OTAs. After all, the 2025 undrafted free agent completed just 57.5% of his passes last season with two TDs and seven interceptions, while losing all four of his starts.

This appears to be Klubnik's role for the taking right now, but that does not mean the position battle is settled currently. Although he continued to make some good throws in Tuesday's practice, Klubnik threw two interceptions, one of which went high and wide and looked like a miscommunication between him and the wide receiver.

With a second preseason game on tap against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, there are more opportunities in front of Klubnik and this QB room to make a statement.

Even though Pittsburgh's secondary ranked 29th in passing yards per game allowed (243.9) and was tied for the 23rd-most TD passes (30) last season, a 28-9 preseason-opening win over the Green Bay Packers last week and only 97 passing yards allowed will leave the door open for Klubnik to potentially secure the job with another positive outcome.

Tuesday's training camp practice was a reminder that Klubnik is still working through some progressions as he gets acclimated to the NFL. But he enters Week 2 of the preseason with a chance to improve his QB2 chances and put an end to that discussion with another strong performance.

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