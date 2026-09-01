Full Speed Ahead: Jets Are Ready to Flip the Script After Cutting Roster to 53

Back in 1978, the Eagles, led by head coach Dick Vermeil, had gone 17 years prior without a playoff appearance and 11 years since their last winning season. The goal, at the time that year became one rallying cry:

"Being a winner."

Before that season, Vermeil had won a combined nine games in his first two years. Many were calling for his job. In 1978, Vermeil won nine games total and the team made the playoffs.

The 2026 Jets are in a similar hole. They have a playoff drought that is 15 years in the making, and a below-.500 record mark that is 10 years running. Head coach Aaron Glenn enters his second season on the hot seat. Many fans want him out the door before the team kicks off its 2026 campaign.

Aaron Glenn is facing a lot of pressure to ensure that his second year with the Jets is much better than the first. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York's goal this year: different wording, but the same outlying focus.

"Win."

It's the only goal worth talking about in Gotham, especially following Sunday's 53-man roster deadline.

Changes are coming to Gotham

Glenn knows what he is dealing with. After a three-win season in 2025, the Jets expect major changes on the field in order to turn things around. Winning seven or eight games won't be enough, either.

The team needs to look and play like a winner each and every week—even if some of the outcomes end in losses. In other words, the perception of the Jets must change along with the win column.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure we change the perception of how people see this organization, how people see the players, how people see the coaches, how people see this team," Glenn said. "We're going to continue to work at that."

Even Aaron Glenn knows he'll need to showcase major improvements if he wants to stick around as the Jets' head coach for the long haul. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, Glenn's biggest strength is his ability to galvanize the roster around him. There are no anonymous sources questioning his ability inside the locker room. No stars looking for excuses to get shipped out. Everyone in the locker room wants to win and is focusing on doing just that.

Unlike last year, the team isn't talking up a big game off the field. It's a group focused on the present day and doing little things that will help them on game day.

"That's just on everybody's minds and hearts—let's be that group that changes things around here," starting cornerback Brandon Stephens said. "Change the narrative. Our main goal is going 1-0 each week. If we can take care of business each week, the rest will take care of itself."

A look through NFL history shows the Jets aren't the only franchise with a long playoff drought or run of futility. Many factors contribute to those struggles, as many Jets fans are aware.

But if 2026 is the year that the run finally falls, then the Jets will need a connected unit and an improved coaching staff. Time will tell if that is what the fanbase gets. At the very least, there's hope on the horizon.

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