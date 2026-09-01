Every Jets Rookie Who Made the 53-Man Roster (And What Their Role Will Be in Week 1) 

Hits and misses. That’s what the Jets’ draft classes have been filled with over the past 15 years, and it’s a big reason why the franchise is in a long playoff drought.

While the Jets have generally found success with their first- and second-round picks, they haven’t had nearly as much luck in later rounds, with few players becoming meaningful contributors.

Despite this, there’s reason to believe that this year’s draft class can be different.

The Jets entered the draft with eight picks, including four in the top 50, headlined by David Bailey and Kenyon Sadiq. Now, six of those rookies have made the initial 53-man roster, allowing them to contribute right away.

Here’s a look at all six who made the team, in order, and what their roles could look like in Week 1.

David Bailey, EDGE

All eyes will be on David Bailey this season. Since being selected with the second overall pick, Bailey continues to raise his ceiling with his impressive play in practice. He’s consistently made his presence felt as a pass-rusher, winning reps against tackles Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu.

This carried over in the preseason, where despite being on the field for 11 pass-rushing snaps, Bailey recorded two pressures and a sack.

Although he hasn’t been officially named a starter, we should expect Bailey to play a prominent role with the defense this year. The Jets struggled to generate pressure last season, recording the second-fewest sacks (26), and with Bailey in the mix, New York will be relying on him to help improve the pass rush.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE

Compared to the other tight ends in his draft class, Kenyon Sadiq stood in a tier by himself. His athleticism, combined with his elite production, resulted in him being picked 16th overall in the draft.

Despite missing a big chunk of the offseason, Kenyon Sadiq's 53-man roster spot was never in question. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Jets fans, hernia surgery and a setback in his recovery sidelined him for the majority of the summer. In the little sample size we were given, Sadiq looked every bit the player he was with the University of Oregon.

While head coach Aaron Glenn seemed confident Sadiq would be ready for Week 1, it’s unlikely he’ll have a big role early in the season. New York will be cautious with its first-round pick and slowly ease him into the lineup.

For now, Mason Taylor will be the TE1, while Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods should receive some reps.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR

When the Jets traded back into the first round to select Omar Cooper Jr., many fans assumed he would be the team’s WR2 alongside Garrett Wilson. But with the emergence of Adonai Mitchell, Cooper has been battling with Isaiah Williams for the WR3 spot.

Although he hasn’t been as impactful in camp, Cooper played well enough to earn the WR3 role with a string of solid practices last week. This season, we should expect offensive coordinator Frank Reich to utilize Cooper’s versatile skill set by playing him in the slot and outside.

D’Angelo Ponds, CB

Like Sadiq, we’ve seen little of D’Angelo Ponds. The former Indiana Hoosier cornerback suffered a strained calf in the first practice of training camp and was sidelined for the remainder of training camp and all three preseason games.

The good news, however, is that New York didn’t place him on the Physically Unable to Perform list or injured reserve, leaving the door open for him to return for the regular-season opener against the Titans.

Whenever that may be, the Jets will ease him back into the lineup, where he’ll likely serve as the backup to nickelback Jarvis Brownlee. Ponds could earn some reps on the outside depending on how Glenn and the coaching staff like how he operates, but he should primarily play as the slot corner.

Darrell Jackson Jr., DT

While the previous four rookies should play a pivotal role this season, Darrell Jackson Jr. isn’t expected to receive a similar workload. General manager Darren Mougey and the Jets’ brass emphasized strengthening their run defense upfront, adding David Onyemata and T’Vondre Sweat alongside Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs.

Although Jackson is part of this group, the interior defensive line is crowded, making it unlikely he sees significant snaps early in the season. The Jets will likely use Jackson in a rotational role, primarily on early downs to give the veteran linemen a breather.

Darrell Jackson Jr. can still make an impact as a rookie, even if his role with the Jets is more rotational. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If he can capitalize on his opportunity and show upside as a pass rusher, he could gradually earn more playing time. For Week 1, however, Jackson will likely serve in a depth role.

Cade Klubnik, QB

Cade Klubnik did exactly what the Jets wanted him to do. The fourth-round pick out of Clemson had some solid outings in both training camp and the preseason, earning the trust to be the backup to Geno Smith.

While some disagree with the decision to name him as the QB2, New York clearly believes in the rookie’s upside and his ability to develop behind Smith. He showed poise and made some impressive throws throughout the summer, although he also had moments where he looked like a first-year quarterback.

Either way, Klubnik isn’t expected to see the field anytime soon. Assuming Smith stays healthy and plays well, Klubnik will spend the season on the sideline.

His best opportunity could come late in the year if the Jets are eliminated from playoff contention with games remaining, or if Smith struggles enough for the coaching staff to give Klubnik a chance.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.