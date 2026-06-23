Geno Smith Assault Allegations 'Not an Active Case'

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith found himself in some unwanted controversy at the start of summer break this week.

A video went viral over the weekend detailing a woman named "Kristen" accusing Smith of physical assault while also laying out allegations of ignoring his son. Florida police later arrived at the scene and did not take anyone into custody.

New information has come to light, courtesy of ESPN's Rich Cimini that the allegations against Smith have not brought an open legal case at this time.

"It is not an active case, but is still being reviewed before (a report) can be released," a spokesperson with the Florida police told Cimini.

It's worth noting that while the allegations stem from Smith's treatment of his son, the mother of his child responded on her own to the allegations saying: “Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son, let’s kill that narrative. Don’t get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction.”

No arrests have been made, and Smith has not been charged with a crime.

The Jets not commented on the situation.

While the review could bring more information to light, as things stand at the moment there isn't much for the team to do other than wait for a report to be released.

Smith was a former second-round pick by the Jets back in 2013. He quickly bounced around the NFL with stops with the Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders. New York acquired Smith back in a trade this offseason with the expectation he would be the starting quarterback.

Along the way, the organization has praised Smith's leadership during offseason practices and workouts. While the NFL could investigate the claims themselves, the police not making the allegations an active case could lead to the league choosing to stay out until more information is presented.