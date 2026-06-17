Geno Smith Unveils Plan to Get Jets Receivers on Same Page

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are a couple more practices away from heading into summer vacation. For NFL organizations, the month-long break that separates mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp is incredibly important.

Not just for players and coaches, but for the hundreds of scouts and executives as well. It's truly a chance to take a step back and relax before the grind and pressure return.

Not everyone is ready to take a break, though. For some players, like Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith, his plans for the offense do not simply end when the team breaks for summer.

And it could get the offense to play at a level that hasn't been really seen before in Florham Park.

Geno Smith's blueprint for Jets' summer break

New York was so confident in Smith's ability to help improve the offense this year that they acquired him after a down year with the Las Vegas Raiders. But as OTAs have gone on, it's clear that his emergence to the roster will not be a simple magical fix.

More work is to be done if the Jets want to reach their goals on that side of the ball.

Luckily, Smith sees that as well. And he made it clear Tuesday afternoon that while players will have the opportunity to rest with their families, he'll have certain workouts scheduled for other players on the roster to attend.

"I'll get with some guys; we'll definitely get together and put some work in together," Smith said. "This is a time for guys to be at home with their families and to enjoy some time off from being inside the building, but also to work and work on your training and stuff like that."

Before he was acquired by the Jets in March, Smith had worked out with running back Breece Hall. The two formed a budding friendship early in the process that has helped the adjustment period for the rest of the locker room.

But there are other players Smith needs to be on the same page with.

Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and rookie pass catchers like Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq will all need extra work with their quarterback. That showed clearly in Tuesday's minicamp practice.

Wilson and Smith were not on the same page with two big throws: one coming in the end zone that appeared to be in a spot that the receiver wasn't expecting, and the other on an underthrown deep shot that was quickly jarred incomplete.

Jets fans should not be worried at this stage about Wilson and Smith's relationship on the field. This is the time of year when mistakes will be made. With more reps together, the two will eventually figure it out.

All it does is show what the duo needs to be able to work on: and why working out in Florida could be the best thing for the two heading into training camp.

And further emphasize Smith's leadership in the locker room.

"You can see the maturity in him," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "You can see how he's grown over the years, and he's really rubbing off on a lot of guys here. So, I'm excited, we'll see what he brings to the table."