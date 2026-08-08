Geno Smith Surprised by One Member of Jets' Passing Offense at Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It's good to be New York Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith right now.

The former failed second-round pick turned journeyman quarterback is back with the team that drafted him, and tusts that he will be able to lead the team to new heights in 2025. Coming off a three-win season the year prior, it won't be hard for Smith to clear the level of play put out by New York's offense last season.

So far in training camp, Smith has proved that point well. He's been accurate with the football and has the offense looking the best it has in years at this point before the start of the regular season.

Of course, he has help. And one target in particular has Smith surprised going into the next phase of their training camp workouts.

Smith speaks out on Jelani Woods

Smith understands what he has to work with. New York has spent significant draft capital in the last few years to address their needs at pass-catcher.

But when asked who has been the most impressive player in his eyes, it was a tight end that was picked up on the waiver wire last season that had the quarterback gushing.

"I like the way Jelani (Woods) has been out there making plays," Smith said. " Overall, just the team, the cohesiveness of the team, just how connected these guys are in the locker room. I think that's a big part of this thing, not just how we practice on the field, but the way that we connect off the field. I think that's something that's been really pleasing to me."

Woods is logjammed at the tight end position with second-year tight end Mason Taylor and first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq all expected to receive significant attention in the offense. Woods, for his work in camp, is trying to prove a spot on the 53-man roster. Not in the starting lineup.

But it's hard to argue the former when he continues to get open more than Taylor, and has more consistent hands than other receivers. Preseason action will be huge for him as he tries to prove himself worthy of the Jets keeping a fourth tight end on the roster.

Of course, he's not the only weapon Smith is throwing too either.

Jets' offensive firepower

Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell have developed strong chemistry with Smith throughout the first full week of practices.

It's not just Wilson and Mitchell who will be tasked with making plays, though. And that's why Smith has been more willing than ever to trust other receivers across the board.

"We want all our guys, all the eligible receivers to feel like they're a part of the offense,

and we have so many talented guys," Smith said. "Any one of those guys can touch the ball and make a play, so my job is to obviously make sure that I'm making the right read first of all, make an accurate throw, put the ball in their hands and let them do the rest."

Players like rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Mason Taylor were also relied on heavily at Thursday's practice. If Jelani Woods continues to produce in a practice setting, it could end up forcing a roster spot open for the team.

And give Smith another target to throw to.

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