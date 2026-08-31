Grading Every Jets Position After Announcing Initial 53-Man Roster

Things are going to change in the next two weeks before the Jets take on the Titans to open the 2026 regular season.

But here we are. The first official look at the 53-man roster has been completed. After months of preparation, the team feels confident about the organization's outlook moving forward. From the new faces brought in to the development of established veterans, New York hopes the list of players will be strong enough to turn things around.

Let's take a look at the official Jets roster now with grades for each position.

Quarterback (2): C+

QB1: Geno Smith

Geno Smith QB2: Cade Klubnik

No surprises here.

Klubnik has earned the role as the backup quarterback all camp. With the second-highest waiver claim, the Jets could also bring in a veteran quarterback who was placed on waivers (Will Levis maybe?), but this seems like the group New York was always going with. As always, the quarterback room will be judged by how good a 36-year-old Smith looks in his return to New York. It's a better group than last year, but won't win any awards around the league.

Running back (5): B

RB1: Breece Hall

Breece Hall RB2: Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen RB3 : Isaiah Davis

: Isaiah Davis RB4: Kene Nwangwu

Kene Nwangwu FB1: Andrew Beck

Again, no surprises. Hall, Allen, and Davis are the trio of running backs the Jets will use throughout the season, at least when Hall and Davis are back from injuries. Nwangwu is the team's kick returner and should have another excellent year.

While some were surprised by Beck sticking on, we have to remember that as defenses get smaller and quicker, offenses are beginning to respond by bringing back fullbacks and focusing more on power runs. Having Beck feels like a nice response for this offense.

Wide receiver (5) - B

WR1: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson WR2: Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell WR3: Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. WR4: Isaiah Williams

Isaiah Williams WR5: Arian Smith

Arian Smith WR6: Tim Patrick

Some Jets fans are surprised Arian Smith made the roster. They argue his inconsistencies at catching the football are not enough to save him despite his draft status as a fourth-round pick. While Smith didn't have the best training camp, he is one of New York's two gunners. That isn't going to change, especially after a very good year at the job last season.

Will Arian Smith's 2026 campaign justify the Jets' decision to keep him around? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick makes the team as the wily veteran, but this is one of the better receiving rooms the Jets have had in years.

Tight end (4): A-

TE1: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor TE2: Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq TE3: Jeremy Ruckert

Jeremy Ruckert TE4: Jelani Woods

Speaking of positions that are the best Jets fans have seen in years, the tight end room has gotten a makeover and for good reason. Taylor enters 2026 after an excellent end to camp, Woods earned a spot on the 53-man roster, and Sadiq should be ready for Week 1 after not being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. This will be a fun group to watch all season.

Offensive line (9): A-

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell

Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell LG: Dylan Parham

Dylan Parham C: Josh Myers, Jordan Meredith

Josh Myers, Jordan Meredith RG: Joe Tippmann, Kohl Levao

Joe Tippmann, Kohl Levao RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor

We will get to sixth-round rookie Anez Cooper in a moment. The big shocker of the day was Levao earning a spot on the 53. New York also acquired Jordan Meredith in a trade with the Raiders, which also addresses some of the team's needs along the depth of the line.

Xavier Newman's release makes sense, as he had a rough training camp. This group will make or break the season for the offense, and it's good that they appear to be heading in the right direction.

Defensive line (5): B

DE: David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips,

David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips, NT: T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr.

No shockers here. Sweat and Onyemata were brought in to fix New York's run-game concerns. Phillips and Briggs are proven veterans returning for another season with heightened expectations. While Jackson has had his moments throughout camp, he appears to be nothing more than a project to begin the season.

Outside linebacker (5): B

LOLB: David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, Braiden McGregor

David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, Braiden McGregor ROLB: Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV

Now is a good time to remind everyone that just because a player makes the 53-man roster on Sunday does not mean they will be on the team by Tuesday.

The waiver wire is such a robust market that players who celebrated making the team could very well pack their bags 48 hours later. Do not be surprised if McGregor is that player. Jets fans wanted Nate Lynn to remain with the team, but they'll have to potentially make it work on the practice squad to start.

Inside linebacker (4): B-

MLB: Demario Davis, Kiko Mauigoa

Demario Davis, Kiko Mauigoa WLB: Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCracy-Ball

Mykal Walker was placed on injured reserve, so the number of expected linebackers making the team drops to four. Sherwood and Davis are the starting duo and will be much better than most Jets fans give them credit for. McCrary-Ball is coming off an excellent end to the preseason. Mauigoa is another draft pick from last year that New York won't want to give up on just yet. This group should be better than people expect.

Cornerback (6): C+

LCB: Azareye'h Thomas, Nahshon Wright

Azareye'h Thomas, Nahshon Wright RCB: Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers

Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers NB: Jarvis Brownlee, D'Angelo Ponds

The good news for Jets fans is that Ponds, despite missing all of camp, was not placed on the PUP list or early IR so the team clearly feels he'll be ready to go early in the season.

The Jets' cornerback room will look even more promising when a healthy D'Angelo Ponds joins the mix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now, it appears Thomas, Stephens, and Brownlee will be the starting corners across the board, with Wright and Ponds the immediate backups. Stiggers is New York's other gunner and will have a role as long as he continues to play well on special teams.

Safety (5): B+

SS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco FS: Dane Belton, Malachi Moore

Boy, does this group look so different from last year, or what?

Fitzpatrick and Belton each had excellent camps and should anchor a secondary that will be much improved going into Week 1. Moore didn't do much to earn a roster spot, but he's still a second-year player and a fourth-round pick. New York isn't going to give up on those players so easily.

Special teams (3): C-

K: Jason Sanders

Jason Sanders P: Austin McNamara

Austin McNamara LS: Thomas Hennessy

Do not be surprised if the Jets bring in another kicker to compete with Sanders to begin the season. His lackluster end to camp and the preseason should give the team minimal confidence in his abilities once the real games begin. Outside of Sanders (which brings the grade of this group down considerably), McNamara and Hennessy are prime for solid seasons.

IR (Designated to return): Anez Cooper, VJ Payne

You never want to see rookie players have to spend time on IR. Cooper and Payne, the final two picks of the most recent draft, though, will have to deal with a myriad of injuries. New York likes both players as projects, with Cooper potentially growing into a backup role once he's back later this year.

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