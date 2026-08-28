3 Surprise Roster Cuts Jets Could Be Forced to Make

As the Jets prepare for their final preseason game against the Giants on Friday night, the roster will come into shape even more ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Along with the kicking troubles that ultimately led to the Jets waiving Cade York on Tuesday, injuries have also taken a toll on several key players on the roster, from Breece Hall (groin) and Nahshon Wright (hip) to D'Angelo Ponds (calf) and Kenyon Sadiq (hernia).

However, the Jets' improved depth has been on display as several players have stepped up and become pleasant surprises in training camp and throughout the first two preseason games. With a talented group of rookies coming in and the pressure continuing to build as the roster deadline looms, a good performance in Friday night's preseason finale should go a long way in determining who makes the cut and who does not.

With that in mind, here are three Jets who could be surprise roster cuts as training camp and preseason play wrap up.

Mazi Smith, DT

Mazi Smith was acquired by the Jets in a mid-season trade last season that sent All-Pro Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round selection. However, the former 2023 first-rounder played in just three games (54 snaps) and received a dismal 38.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

This was a unit that allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and generated the second-fewest sacks (26) last season, so the opportunity is in front of Smith to make a statement if he can improve in his pass rush and generate some more pressure.

That said, the Jets began the 2025 season with five defensive tackles, and they appear to have positions filled already with T'Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips, David Onyemata, Darrell Jackson Jr. and Jowon Briggs. With Sweat's return ramping up and Smith recording just two total tackles in the preseason Week 2 loss to the Steelers one week after sitting out altogether, it is clear he has a lot to lose.

He may be on the roster bubble as things currently stand, but Smith is still listed as a second-stringer on the unofficial depth chart and brings some raw physical power and agility to a defensive front that could definitely benefit from his presence if he can survive the roster cuts on Sunday.

Braiden McGregor, DE

Braiden McGregor finds himself in a similar position to Smith. Despite recording seven sacks in his collegiate career at Michigan, McGregor has only 21 total tackles and one sack in 19 NFL games and has clearly put himself on the chopping block as a result.

Braiden McGregor might be worried about where he stands with the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with an increased role last season on the league's second-worst scoring defense (29.6 ppg), McGregor did nothing to help his case and struggled immensely against the run with the second-worst run-defense grade (33.1) out of 115 qualified edge rushers from PFF.

While a stacked defensive line unit and the emergence of preseason darling Nate Lynn have put some increased pressure on McGregor, he also has a high motor and possesses a solid initial burst off the line that could prove valuable, especially if he can use that to his advantage with his back against the wall.

Sure, nine spots appear to be filled on the defensive line, and it is common for teams to begin the season with 10 available players. However, when you look at the questions surrounding players like Smith, Payton Page and Tyler Baron, to name a few, McGregor has as good a chance as any to win that battle and prove that he is worthy of being the second-stringer that he is currently listed as on the depth chart.

Andrew Beck, FB

The Jets agreed to keep Andrew Beck around for another season after he played all 17 games for Gang Green in 2025 following previous stints with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

Andrew Beck's fate with the Jets is up in the air. Can he do enough to save his roster spot before Sunday? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While he only had one carry for five yards with the Jets last season, he also had six receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to showing that he can be a depth guy who can block and a huge contributor on special teams after playing 319 snaps on that unit in 2025.

As a seven-year veteran heading into his eighth NFL season, Beck has clearly made a strong impression on coaches across the league, as they keep turning to him and giving him a chance. What could go against Beck is that tight end Jelani Woods has been one of the biggest winners from training camp. Woods could force New York's hand to keep him as a fourth TE instead of a full back like Beck or an additional offensive lineman.

Considering the lingering injury that Sadiq continues to deal with, it would make sense for the Jets to take that route and increase their depth at the TE position. That said, Beck's leadership and run-blocking skills are hard to ignore and point to a player who can impact multiple ways, even if he remains on the roster bubble.

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