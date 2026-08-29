2 Jets Who Saved Their Jobs (And 2 Clear Cut Candidates) After Friday's Loss to Giants

The preseason is over, and now the Jets have to focus on their toughest decision yet: Who to cut and who to keep on the organization's 53-man roster.

Most of the players who are deemed "safe" for the Jets did not play in Friday's 23-6 loss to the Giants. That said, there were some players who actually performed well enough to earn their way to the final roster, as well as some who struggled too much to keep.

Let's dive into which Jets saved their jobs (along with those who didn't) in the 2026 preseason finale.

Job saved: Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB

Marcelino McCrary-Ball's job is safe. He's going to be the team's third linebacker and special teams standout as he was last year. He's had a good camp. But over the last few weeks, he has had to share time with other linebackers like Kiko Mauigoa and Mykal Walker.

McCrary-Ball playing in the preseason finale isn't normally a good sign for his standing either, especially since he played well into the first half.

Any concern, though, was quickly wiped away on the first two possessions. Not only did McCrary-Ball pick off a deflected pass (h/t nyjets), but he also forced a Braxton Berrios fumble on the ensuing offensive drive for the Giants as well.

In short, McCrary-Ball is going nowhere, and that is more an ok for the depth of the group.

Cut: Jason Sanders, K

All the goodwill from winning the starting kicker battle lasted one preseason game. That's how alarming Jason Sanders was on Friday.

After struggling over the last few weeks of camp, Sanders missed an extra point on the game's opening score. It's the kind of miss that should force the Jets to question whether it's worth playing the kicker who "won" the position battle in camp.

It wouldn't surprise me if the team goes to the waiver wire for their kicking troubles over the next few days. Sanders appears to be far removed from the All-Pro he once was.

Job saved: Nate Lynn, DE

It is getting harder and harder to think of a way for Nate Lynn not to make the roster. Recently picked up less than two weeks ago, the 24-year-old edge rusher recorded another sack in Friday's game (h/t nyjets), giving him three in two preseason contests so far.

New York already has four edge rushers they will carry. But with Lynn continuing to stand out, it looks like he could take the spot of an offensive player and give the Jets an extra defender.

He's earned it too. There's really no argument outside of the numbers game as to why Lynn shouldn't be in the final decision.

Cut: Xavier Newman, OL

New York's backup offensive line did not have a good day collectively. It was compounded, though, by the poor play of center Xavier Newman. He struggled with a snap late in the second quarter and was called for an illegal man downfield penalty that wiped out a nice throw from quarterback Cade Klubnik.

As things stand right now, Newman is probably the ninth player on the Jets' offensive line. It would behoove the team, though, to find a better backup center at this point. The work Newman struggled to put in this camp has been unacceptable for a player who is one down away from snapping the ball on Sundays.

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