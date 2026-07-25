Gridiron to Office: 3 Jets Who Could Be Politicians in Another Life

It's very rare to see former NFL players and coaches turn to politics after their days in the league are over. Every so often, though, a popular name pops up to run as a state representative or even for some of the bigger jobs in the nation's capital.

A former member of the Jets is trying to do the latter. Jay Feely, the former Pro Bowl kicker who was with the team from 2008 to 2009, is running for Congress in Arizona's First District, according to ESPN's Kalan Hooks. He just won the Republican primary this week, meaning he'll move to the general election in November, where he'll take on Democratic electee Amish Shah, who was an "airway management physician" for the Jets during Feely's time with the team.

Former Jets kicker Jay Feely is running for Congress in Arizona's First District. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feely's run to Congress is just the latest former player to push for a career change.

But what if a member of the current Jets roster decided to do the same once their playing days were done? Who would be most likely to turn to a run in politics?

With just about a week before training camp practices begin, it's time to take a look at that very question: with three clear answers.

3. Joe Tippmann

Some offensive linemen are just characters and fun to be around. Others are well-spoken and focused on a singular goal each week. Jets right guard Joe Tippmann is a mix of both. Not only has he been willing to have fun, but he's also been a dependable professional starter along the offensive line.

The former second-round pick out of Wisconsin also has a long history in the Midwest. As an offensive lineman, Tippmann seems like the perfect kind of former player to go into politics in that region, including his home state of Indiana or a place like Iowa.

If Jon Runyan can be a Congressman for two terms as a well spoken lineman, than Tippmann can do the same.

2. David Bailey

When David Bailey walked into the locker room as the second overall pick from April's draft, he came in as arguably the smartest player on the roster from an education standpoint. He earned a STEM degree from Stanford in just three years, which is no easy feat.

Bailey then played the final year of college eligibility with Texas Tech. Think about that. The man could literally retire now without playing a down of football and be set up well for his future. There are few players in NFL history that have that kind of resume.

David Bailey's collegiate background proves that he didn't need an NFL career, yet he's ready to contribute to the Jets. Perhaps a political career awaits him after his eventual retirement from football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey, as a properly educated and well-spoken athlete, could absolutely find himself in the political sphere one day. He would also be one of the smartest people in Congress, but before that happens, all eyes will be on what he can do with the Jets this fall.

1. Demario Davis

Politicians should be good leaders who always have a knack for setting people around them up for success.

Demario Davis has done that as a linebacker and as a leader for over a decade. He remains a well-spoken individual and has plenty of years of history being the face of each unit he is on. Before reuniting with the Jets in free agency, Davis served as a defensive captain for all eight of his seasons with the Saints, as well as his lone year with the Browns (2016).

Demario Davis isn't a stranger to being an on-field leader. Could he take that experience into a potential political career? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More importantly, Davis has played for three different teams in different parts of the country, meaning he understands what each group will need going into a political debate. Not every player-turned-politician has that experience.