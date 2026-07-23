Every Rookie to Watch During Jets Training Camp: David Bailey Headlines 1st-Year Group

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching as the Jets prepare for the start of training camp. With rookies set to report on Saturday and veterans on July 28, time is running out for players to make a strong case for their spot on the 53-man roster.

Several Jets rookies are projected to be in the starting lineup, and training camp is an opportunity for them to make one last impression before preseason play begins. Who will show that they are deserving of all the hype they have received up to this point?

Here are four Jets rookies who are worth watching during training camp.

David Bailey, EDGE

The Jets selected the former Texas Tech standout with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft with the intention of improving a defensive unit that recorded the second-fewest sacks (26) and was tied for the fewest quarterback hits (58) last season. With 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 14 games with the Red Raiders in 2025, David Bailey demonstrated that he can certainly give them what they are looking for.

Being this year's second-overall selection instantly puts a lot of attention on David Bailey ahead of Jets training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey was quiet during organized team activities, but it is also fair to point out that his performance should not entirely be based on that, considering there are no pads involved until training camp. After another quiet showing at minicamp, Bailey became the biggest overreaction, even though the overall body of work suggests that is not warranted.

While Pro Football Focus gave Bailey the fifth-best overall grade (92.4) out of 852 qualified edge defenders in college football last season, his run defense grade (76.4) ranked 164th. With that said, Bailey's athleticism and explosiveness are hard to ignore and a sure sign of a player who can reignite the Jets' defense.

Bailey can give the Jets another pass-rush threat alongside Will McDonald IV and show that the quiet offseason performance is nothing to worry about as he looks to show that the franchise made the right decision drafting him so highly.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE

The Jets surprised many when they used their No. 16 pick on Kenyon Sadiq instead of bringing in a wide receiver. While they addressed the WR concerns with the selection of Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. at pick No. 30, Sadiq was one of the best offensive prospects in the draft class, and his speed and athleticism could be crucial for a team that ranked dead last in pass yards per game (140.3) last season.

Sadiq's 6-foot-3, 241-pound frame creates a matchup nightmare for anyone going up against him with his ability to pick up yards after the catch and serve as a run blocker. Sadiq's 4.39 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine was the fastest ever recorded at the position to break Vernon Davis's (2006) and Dorin Dickerson's (2010) time of 4.40, per Pro Football Talk.

.@oregonfootball TE Kenyon Sadiq made the most of every rep at the NFL Combine 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JQRyQaJ8rA — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2026

Despite expectations to make an immediate impact, it is still important to set fair expectations for the rookie TE after undergoing minor hernia surgery during the offseason and losing out on valuable time throughout minicamp. Sadiq also needs to get better at the point of attack as a blocker, especially with star running back Breece Hall looking for lanes to exploit.

Second-year TE Mason Taylor has breakout potential going into the 2026 season, but Sadiq has already impressed coaches and will look to validate the Jets' decision to select him over a WR.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB

D'Angelo Ponds was taken off the board at No. 50 in the second round. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-8, 182 pounds, Ponds was one of the better corners in the country during Indiana's national title run last season. He was the defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl and racked up 10 pass breakups, four tackles for loss and two interceptions (one for a TD).

Ponds is currently projected to start, and it is not hard to see why, as he has already turned heads early on with the Jets. With seven career interceptions in college, Ponds's playmaking ability and toughness are exactly what the Jets need after failing to record a single interception as a team last season.

D'Angelo Ponds is the type of elite defensive playmaker the Jets need to improve their secondary after last season's struggles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ponds still needs to improve on his press skills, he is stellar in man and zone coverage and is a dependable tackler in run defense, which are some clear signs of a player who has the potential to be a Year 1 starter in Gang Green.

The development of Jarvis Brownlee Jr. could put some additional pressure on the rookie at a position that left a lot to be desired last season, but Ponds's performance in training camp could put that challenge to rest.

Cade Klubnik, QB

The Jets took a swing on Cade Klubnik in the fourth round of the draft, with the potential to become the starting quarterback one day. For now, he is mired in a battle for the QB2 position with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook, although Cook has done himself no favors in the offseason and may not be on the roster much longer.

Cade Klubnik says it means "a lot" to him that the Jets traded up to get him:



"I was really hoping for this. I kind of woke up this morning thinking, 'I hope the Jets kind of pick me.' I had a feeling that they were going to pick me, at least." pic.twitter.com/Wq5EBmyC48 — SNY Jets (@snyjets) April 25, 2026

Klubnik's stock took a tumble after last season, but his dual-threat ability was evident the season prior with 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, in addition to 463 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground. He did, however, experience a setback with back tightness that ultimately impacted his minicamp availability.

With that said, Klubnik completed all of his pass attempts during one of his OTAs performances, showing why the backup QB competition should not be wide open. He has impressed when he has been on the field, but head coach Aaron Glenn already named Zappe the frontrunner for the backup role back in May (h/t New York Post's Brian Costello).

If Klubnik wants to earn the QB2 position and improve his spot on the roster, a strong training camp showing will only help his chances, especially if he can make strides under pressure and use his mobility and playmaking abilities to his advantage.