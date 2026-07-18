Jets RG Joe Tippmann: No. 6 Player in 2026 Is Looking to Take Next Step After Extension

We’re now one spot away from the top five in our 25 most important Jets rankings in 2026. On Friday, we highlighted rookie Kenyon Sadiq at No. 7, who has a ton of potential and upside to hopefully be one of the best tight ends in the NFL. And the Jets are banking on him and Mason Taylor to be the best tight end tandem in 2026.

Speaking of potential and upside, that perfectly describes our No. 6 player in the rankings, right guard Joe Tippmann. The 25-year-old Tippmann was originally drafted as a center in 2023 and spent his first two seasons there.

However, when the Jets signed free agent center Josh Myers last offseason to a one-year deal, they decided to move Tippmann, which was a great move for both sides. The Jets filled a need at right guard, and for Tippmann, he got a chance to showcase his versatility, which helped him earn a four-year, $62 million contract extension this offseason.

With the former second-round pick locked in until after the 2030 season, the hope is that he can be better this season going into his second full year at right guard, and maybe even be named to his first Pro Bowl.

Why is Joe Tippmann so important

New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) and center Joe Tippmann (66) participate in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu receive the most attention on the Jets’ offensive line, and rightfully so, as New York spent back-to-back first-round picks on them, in hopes of solidifying their tackle positions for years to come.

However, we can’t dismiss what Tippmann brings to the table at right guard. He brings stability to the Jets’ interior offensive line and is a leader, which are both things they’ll need this season if they want to help this offense be better in 2026.

Last season, Tippmann played/ started in all 17 games at right guard and did fairly well. He was penalized a career-high six times (four for false starts, one for offensive holding, and one for unnecessary roughness) across 1,047 offensive snaps.

But it's hard to get too worked up over that, considering it was Tippmann's first year at right guard, as he was taking over for Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a triceps injury.

Vera-Tucker struggled mightily with injuries during his Jets’ tenure, which is something that hasn’t plagued Tippmann. And the Jets are banking on Tippmann to stay healthy because, if he does, this offensive line is set up to be good not only for this season but for the next few years.

Joe Tippmann’s strengths and weaknesses

New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) heads to the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When thinking about what Tippmann’s strengths are, the first one that comes to mind, which we’ve touched on briefly, is his versatility. Heading into his fourth year with Gang Green, the 6-foot-6, 313-pound lineman has played and started games at right guard and center.

That said, having the ability to play both spots particularly well is good to have in your back pocket, especially if injury were to happen to Myers. In theory, the Jets could throw Tippmann back over to center and not skip a beat, and could plug in rookie Anez Cooper at right guard.

In his first full season at right guard, the former Wisconsin Badger had a 66.0 overall grade, good for 33rd among 81 qualified guards, per Pro Football Focus. Additionally, Tippmann had a 69.0 pass-blocking grade (23rd) and a 66.7 run-blocking grade (28th).

Neither grade will wow you, but it’s a good start for a player like Tippmann going into his second full year as a starting right guard. Tippmann allowed his fair share of pressures (29) and sacks (6), but again those numbers can be improved on in 2026.

In fact, Stefan Stelling of Jets X-Factor highlighted how Tippmann’s pressure rate in his last 10 games last season dropped to 3.2% from 6.8% in the first seven games. That’s a good sign heading into this season. If Tippmann plays up to par, along with Myers at center and Membou at right tackle, the Jets will be in good shape on the right side.

What happens if Joe Tippmann gets hurt

New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) speaks at a press conference during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tippmann were to miss some games due to injury suddenly, the Jets would be in a little bit of trouble. For as good as the Jets’ starting offensive line is, we cannot say the same about their backup depth, which leaves much to be desired.

The next man up at Tippmann’s spot would be rookie guard Anez Cooper. Cooper was taken in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft in April from the University of Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Cooper played predominantly at right guard at Miami, making 45 starts. However, Cooper has the skills to play guard or tackle in the NFL. In his last year with Miami, Cooper didn’t allow a single sack in 816 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Furthermore, he allowed only 12 pressures, while boasting a 78.9 pass-blocking grade and a 67.4 run-blocking grade. While all those numbers aren’t great, there’s still a learning curve from college to the pros, and expecting Cooper to step in and not skip a beat would be unfair to the rookie.

Nonetheless, the Jets drafted Cooper for a reason on Day 3, as he clearly has the most upside among New York’s backup linemen.

Why we ranked Joe Tippmann here

New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One thing Jets general manager Darren Mougey has realized early in his tenure is that you win football games in the trenches. While having a steady QB and good pieces at the skill positions is important, at the end of the day, football is about whether you win at the point of attack.

Tippmann can do that, and the Jets are expecting him to be part of this core going forward over the next several years. In fact, one could argue that he's the second-best offensive lineman on this team behind Membou.

As a former second-round pick, Tippmann has been a steady option on the right side and has done everything the Jets have asked of him, and they’ve rewarded him. Now, the next step for Tippmann is to become one of the best right guards in the NFL and put himself in the Pro Bowl convo for 2026.

If he accomplishes that feat, then who's to say that the 25-year-old won’t find himself in the top-5 next year, which means someone else will be knocked out.