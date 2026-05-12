3 Jets Rookies Whose Stock Is Soaring 2 Weeks Before OTAs

After bringing in a solid draft class and addressing some major areas of need, the New York Jets head into the rest of the offseason with a much better roster full of talented rookies. Next up is organized team activities (OTAs), which are slated to begin on May 27.

While some rookies will likely be inserted into the starting lineup immediately, the path for others may not be as clear as they try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. However, regardless of their current outlook for the 2026 season, that does not mean that some are not improving their fate at this moment following a successful rookie minicamp.

With all that in mind, here are three Jets rookies whose stock is soaring two weeks before OTAs begin.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE (Round 1, No. 16)

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Many questioned why the Jets would pass on a wide receiver at No. 16 when they drafted the Oregon TE. However, when you consider that Sadiq posted a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine and has the versatility to play H-back and TE, it is easy to see why the Jets went with him instead.

Sadiq is one of four TEs currently listed on the Jets roster, joining 2025 second-round pick Mason Taylor at the top of the depth chart. Taylor had 44 receptions for 369 yards and a TD last season, so perhaps the inclusion of Sadiq will only add a new dynamic to the TE room going into the 2026 campaign.

Furthermore, Sadiq shined in rookie minicamp, making plays down the field and in traffic Although Sadiq is undersized for his position, he is quickly showing there is more than meets the eye with him as someone who can be the pass-catching TE the team needs and not be afraid to hit someone as a run blocker.

Cade Klubnik, QB (Round 4, No. 110)

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When general manager Darren Mougey traded multiple picks to select the former Clemson QB with the 110th selection in the fourth round, it was fair to wonder if that was a move worth making. While Klubnik had an impressive collegiate career, injuries played a role in his regression last season and left a little doubt surrounding what he can bring to the next level.

In his career, Klubnik passed for 10,123 yards with 73 TDs and 24 interceptions. Even last season when his performance declined, Klubnik still completed a career-high 65.6% of his passes for 2,943 yards with 16 TDs and six interceptions. Still, the former Tiger has already generated a lot of buzz from rookie minicamp with good short to intermediate accuracy and has certainly improved his stock in the early going.

To be clear, he is likely third on the depth chart, behind Geno Smith and incumbent backup Brady Cook. Bailey Zappe is looms as the QB$ and the team has already expressed interest in veteran Russell Wilson. Even though Klubnik will likely not be the starter anytime soon, he is already standing out as someone who could make a name for himself in the right situation.

Anez Cooper, OG (Round 6, No. 188)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets made some notable selections in the opening rounds of the draft, but they did not stop there when they selected the former Hurricane in the sixth round to bolster their offensive line.

At 6-foot-5, 334 pounds, Anez Cooper was instrumental in Miami's run and pass blocking last season. Not only did he post the 91st-rated Pro Football Focus overall grade (out of 686 qualified guards) last season, Cooper's pass block grade (76.8) was 139th and his run blocking grade (68.9) ranked 90th.

Furthermore, Cooper only gave up one sack on 550 pass protection snaps, so the potential is there for him to leave an impact in the trenches for the Jets. Of course, there is some concern with anyone who is drafted that late, but the upside is there for Cooper to insert himself into the lineup and make the late-round selection worthwhile.

Meanwhile, the addition of Cooper could also help the Jets prepare for potential splits from guard Joe Tippmann and center Josh Myers next season. If Cooper can capitalize on the opportunities that may be in front of him, this could work out in his favor.

Simply put, Cooper has a less complicated path to making inroads with the team compared to some of his rookie peers. That already gives his stocks a huge lift, in addition to the skill set and fit he brings to the table.